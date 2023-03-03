Home page politics

Sahra Wagenknecht is controversial. According to a recent survey, however, she would get a lot of votes for her own party – most of it from the AfD.

Berlin – One of the Left politicians Sarah WagenknechAccording to a survey by the opinion research company Kantar, up to 19 percent of those surveyed would vote for this party. In a survey for Focus This proportion of respondents indicated that they could imagine voting for a party headed by Wagenknecht, the magazine reported on Thursday.

The greatest sympathy for a Wagenknecht party is therefore among AfD supporters: According to the survey, 60 percent can imagine making a corresponding cross on the ballot paper. It is 50 percent for supporters of the left, 26 percent for supporters of the FDP and 16 percent for supporters of the CDU/CSU. Twelve percent of SPD supporters would also find a Wagenknecht party attractive. The Green supporters are only three percent.

Survey: Wagenknecht party would get encouragement

Kantar interviewed a total of 1,012 people for the survey. The former left-wing parliamentary leader Wagenknecht has been worrying about the Left with their statements on the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine for unrest. In September, in the Bundestag, she described the Western sanctions against Russia as an “unprecedented economic war” and was criticized by the party leadership.

Wagenknecht also has passionate supporters on the left. In the fall, she suggested founding a new party. Last mobilized Wagenknecht together with the publicist Alice Schwarzer for a peace rally in Berlin. An underlying petition, also signed by leading AfD politicians, called for an end to Western arms sales to Ukraine.

Wagenknecht triggers outrage in Hart but fair

In the ARD-Broadcast Hard but fair the controversial left-wing politician Wagenknecht had triggered further outrage. The show on Monday February 27, 2023 showed the fate of a raped Ukrainian woman. Wagenknecht then said in a battle of words with the Green politician Katrin Göring-Eckardt that such attacks were “horrible and horrible” and then added: “It’s part of the war, and it’s not just like this in this war. Wars are always associated with war crimes.” Goering-Eckardt loudly disagreed. (mse with material from the news agency afp)