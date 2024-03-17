Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

The Sahra Wagenknecht alliance shows proximity to Russia: the party's deputy wants to recognize the election. Wagenknecht himself had criticized this.

Frankfurt – The organized re-election of the President Wladimir Putin in Russia has sparked criticism within the country and internationally. Observers see the ballot as a sham election, and on Sunday in particular there were organized protests by voters, which were followed by arrests. Also the alliance Sahra Wagenknecht commented on the election – but the opinions of the party leaders differ.

BSW vice-president wants to recognize Russia election: “It’s no use”

BSW Vice President Klaus Ernst spoke out in favor of recognizing the election. He told the newspaper that there was no point in “doubting the legitimacy of the Russian election.” Daily Mirror. “This only deprives you of your own influence.” It is wrong to act as if the election was completely meaningless. “The West has repeatedly misjudged Russia,” said Ernst.

Sahra Wagenknecht (r.) with Klaus Ernst (l.). © Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa

“Putin is and will remain president; there is no alternative to him in Russia. If in doubt, we will negotiate with him again one day,” Ernst continued. According to Ernst, “Mr. Putin will be elected with a very good result.” It is obvious that this will happen in an election without real opposing candidates. All competitors support the ruler.

Wagenknecht criticizes the Russia election, but calls for a rethink in the West

Wagenknecht himself, however, had expressed criticism of the election in Russia. She described the election as a “farce”. “The scope for freedom of expression and opposition has become increasingly narrow in recent years,” said the alliance’s chairwoman fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. It is feared that Russian society will become more and more illiberal the longer the war in Ukraine and the associated repression lasts.

At the same time, Wagenknecht also called for a rethink in the West: “The fact that Putin is still firmly in the saddle has not only to do with oppression and a lack of democracy, but also with the West's wrong policy towards Russia.” Instead of humiliating Russia and moving on To drive people into isolation, the West should “return to a policy of détente and balancing interests,” if Wagenknecht has his way.

Other parties criticize the election in Russia – protests in polling stations

Representatives of the traffic light parties and the CDU, however, had made it clear that they should not give in to the president. “It is foreseeable that we will have to organize European security against Russia as long as Putin and his henchmen hold the levers of power,” said CDU foreign policy expert Johann Wadephul fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA

The election in Russia is marked by… Ukraine war and the death of Alexei Navalny. Before his death, the Kremlin critic, who died in custody, called for people to go to the polling stations on Sunday at 12 p.m. and to set an example under the motto “Noon against Putin”. According to Navalny's team, many people took part and there were long queues in front of the polling stations at this time. Navalny's widow also called for the election not to be recognized. (cgsc with dpa)