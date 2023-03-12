Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

The CDU politicians Merz and Amthor “miss” Wagenknecht in the plenary hall. The left-wing politician finds that she still does opposition work.

Berlin – Sahra Wagenknecht has often been absent from appointments in the Bundestag and also from parliamentary group meetings, closed meetings and party conferences of her party – and is now being reprimanded by Union politicians for this. This is reported by the ARD capital studio. “It would be nice if the colleague were here instead of going through every TV show in Germany,” said CDU leader Friedrich Merz.

Party colleague Philipp Amthor agreed: “Where is Ms. Wagenknecht? She is no longer here, she missed the last nine votes, as well as her current hour,” he called into the plenary hall, according to the report. Wagenknecht answered the request of the ARD Capital Studios and justified her absence with sick leave, some of which lasted for entire weeks of meetings.

But the left-wing politician also added: “I have done more public opposition work than many other MPs. My last speech in the Bundestag on the Ukraine war was watched by more than 1.3 million people on my own YouTube channel alone.”

Wagenknecht skips Bundestag appointments – she no longer wants to be a Left MP anyway

In addition, she takes “media appointments, program recordings or public events,” quoted ARD from Wagenknecht’s email. Recently, Wagenknecht had caused a controversy in the Ukraine war with a demo organized together with Alice Schwarzer in Berlin – motto: “Rebellion for Peace” – also in his own party. She had distanced herself from the rally.

The left has long been divided. Party leader Martin Schirdewan emphasized at the beginning of March that, despite the rift between the party leadership and Wagenknecht, he did not expect the party or the parliamentary group to collapse. He urged unity. However, “the loss of members hurts me a lot,” he admitted.

Wagenknecht had previously announced that she did not want to run again for the Bundestag for the left – and also last year publicly considered founding a new party. There was a gap in the party system that the left was not filling, according to people close to her. (frs with material from the AFP)