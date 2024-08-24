Home policy

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

Before the Thuringia election, CDU leader Mario Voigt said: Talks with BSW are conceivable – under one condition. Meanwhile, he warned against Höcke, saying it was a fundamental decision.

Erfurt – Stable conditions in the state parliament, without AfD-Participation in government – ​​this is the big goal of most actors shortly before the Thuringia electionThe right-wing extremist group classified by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution Thuringian AfD is with 30 percent of the votes in current polls strongest force, followed by the CDU with 23 percent, followed by the Alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (BSW).

Thuringia election: CDU ready for talks with Wagenknecht party BSW

The question that arises in view of the figures: Is the CDU prepared to hold talks with the BSW about cooperation? Because mathematically a black-red-red coalition of the CDU, SPD and BSW would be conceivable. Thuringia’s CDU leader Mario Voigt continues to clearly rule out a coalition with the Left, as he said in a conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA made it clear: “People want change. That cannot happen with the Left. And we as the CDU cannot do anything with the Left’s ideas about society.”

Talks with BSW, however, are conceivable: “I would be happy to sit down at the table and discuss Thuringia’s issues in order to solve them.” However, only under one condition, says Voigt: namesake Sahra Wagenknecht must stay out of the game. “What we are experiencing is that Sahra Wagenknecht keeps interfering, but the members have no say,” says Voigt.

Mario Voigt has a condition: Sahra Wagenknecht must stay out of it

As long as decisions about what should be done in Thuringia are made from Berlin or Saarbrücken – Wagenknecht lives in Saarland – there is no basis for discussion. “Sahra Wagenknecht is generally known for breaking things rather than building them up,” said Voigt.

Thuringia needs constructive politics from the center, without extreme positions. But why is the AfD ahead of the CDU in polls? Voigt also sees the blame on the traffic light government: “Many people are frustrated by the paternalistic politics from Berlin. That annoys a lot of people.” The traffic light government and the left-green government in Erfurt have pursued a policy that ignores people’s problems. “While they are concerned with cannabis, gender reassignment and heating laws and the government in Thuringia has diligently voted along, the real problems of the people here are much greater.”

Energy costs are too high, there are too many hurdles for small and medium-sized businesses, and for every citizen, “shopping in their wallets is becoming a tight affair.” Meanwhile, Voigt expects the approval ratings to move up until the election: “In the local elections, the CDU was ahead of the AfD. I think there is still a lot possible.”

Voigt on AfD leader Björn Höcke: “This is a pure ego show”

A fundamental decision will be made: “It is about a political change with decency and reason, and about moving forward again. Or about a decline with Höcke.” Voigt, who ran against Höcke in a TV debate a few months ago, sees the AfD leader as an egocentric. “He is someone who puts his interests above those of the country and those of his fellow campaigners. This is a pure ego show,” said Voigt, who warned: “His ideological thoughts and what he plans to do with Thuringia and Germany are a huge danger to my homeland.”

The outcome of the election could also be a signal to the traffic light coalition, believes the Thuringian CDU leader: “The traffic light coalition in Berlin cannot continue with its policies like this. And if the Saxons and Thuringians present their issues confidently – and that is what Michael Kretschmer and I will do – then the interests of the East will play a stronger role again.”