From: Maximilian Kurz

The politician Sahra Wagenknecht speaks during a press conference. © Soeren Stache/dpa/archive image

Surveys predict that Sahra Wagenknecht’s party will receive up to 15 percent of the vote. A political scientist views such predictions with skepticism.

Berlin polls believe that Sahra Wagenknecht’s party has great potential. According to a recent Insa survey Sahra Wagenknechts The party is already in fourth place, the SPD just ahead. Experts look at such forecasts critically and discuss what could be behind the party’s unpredictability.

Wagenknecht Party: Up to 15 percent in the next election?

At the moment the eyes are not on them AfD, but on the new, as yet nameless party of Sahra Wagenknecht that is coming into play. This development seems to be making the established parties nervous. reports from Tagesspiegel According to the report, the SPD is already trying to convince potential defectors to remain loyal to the party.

Voters before the change: AFD very worried?

Wagenknecht has already brought coalition talks with the CDU into play and is aiming for entry into the state parliaments. Political scientist Constantin Wurthmann, a politics professor from Erlangen, emphasizes that their strategy could be to continuously attract attention in the future. According to the latest surveys, Wagenknecht’s party is particularly popular with AfD voters.

Wurthmann’s research shows that potential supporters tend to be conservative, critical of migration and dissatisfied with the democratic system. The data suggests that Wagenknecht’s party could also pose a potential threat to the political center. Nevertheless, there are likely to be major differences between the AFD and a Wagenknecht party when founding a party.

Survey earthquake: comparison with Horst Schlämmer party

In a Forsa survey in 2009, 18 percent of German voters could imagine giving their vote to the fictitious “Horst Schlämmer Party,” which at the time was just a “film advertising stunt” by Hape Kerkeling. Wagenknecht, on the other hand, has serious intentions when founding her party.

The political expert Wurthmann concluded: “Wagenknecht’s interest is that she receives as many attacks as possible and remains permanently in the conversation.” “So this party can become a self-starter. We may be watching the sea recede without knowing about the tsunami that is coming soon.”