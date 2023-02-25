Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer, Mark Stoffers

Numerous people with flags and banners take part in the demonstration. Several thousand people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin for a rally for negotiations with Russia in the Ukraine war. © Monika Skolimowska

Sahra Wagenknecht and Alice Schwarzer call for a rally. The movement positions itself against arms sales to Ukraine. The news ticker for the demo.

Update from February 25, 3:55 p.m.: Sarah Wagenknecht (Die Linke), one of the initiators of the demo in Berlin, spoke to the crowd on the “Straße des 17. Juni”.

“With every weapon that we deliver, the danger of a world war increases,” said the 53-year-old left-wing politician: “We need a willingness to compromise on both sides.” It is now a matter of preventing the suffering from spreading all over the world, She said: “With every weapon that we deliver to the powder keg, the danger of a world war increases. This has to end and this is not Putin propaganda! How can you just close your eyes, how can you be so drunk on war that you don’t see the danger?”

“March for Peace” demo: Sahra Wagenknecht railed against the Greens

Wagenknecht is also not without controversy in her party because of allegedly trivializing statements about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In Berlin, the member of the Bundestag continued to talk about her childhood during the Cold War. In front of around 10,000 participants in the demo, she said she grew up in constant fear of war, and now all these fears are back. “No one talks about disarmament anymore, they’re being armed like crazy,” she calls out to the crowd: “We don’t believe your lies anymore. We know guns kill. Our freedom is not won in the Ukraine, just as little as in the Hindu Kush (Afghanistan, i.e. editor).”

Wagenknecht sharply criticized the Greens as part of the traffic light coalition in Berlin. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock tramples like an elephant through a china shop, said the Thuringian harshly: “We don’t feel represented by all the green tank fools.” Instead, the Greens would prefer to be at the wheel of the Leopard tanks themselves, Wagenknecht railed loudly daily mirror: “No, enough, down with the war.”

“March for Peace” demo: flags in the Russian colors can be seen in Berlin

Update from February 25, 3:15 p.m.: The “March for Peace” rally will be opened by a speech by the American economist Jeffrey Sachs. At the controversial demonstration in Berlin, he said that it was the ninth anniversary of the start of the war.

A clear allusion to Russia’s occupation of Crimea in 2014. He complains that there are no negotiations and sees the blame for the war in NATO interference. The war must end immediately to prevent nuclear war.

Update from February 25, 2:55 p.m.: Many participants in the controversial demo in Berlin carry symbols or flags in the Russian colors, although national flags are actually not wanted at the meeting. But no one seems to have a problem with it. It seems to be different with Ukrainian symbols. A counter-demonstrator was probably at the Brandenburg Gate asked by a steward to put back his Ukrainian flag.

Controversial demo in Berlin: the police have so far counted 5000 participants – with a continued strong influx

Update from February 25, 2:45 p.m.: In Berlin, several thousand people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate for a rally in favor of negotiations with Russia instead of arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Shortly before the demo began, the police initially spoke of around 5,000 participants and a continued strong influx. So far, however, there have been no special incidents. The organizers estimated the number of participants at at least 10,000.

Controversial demo in Berlin: Before “March for Peace” Höcke flirts with Wagenknecht about AfD change

First report from February 25, 2022:

Berlin – In the past few days there has been a lot of talk and much discussion about one person: Sahra Wagenknecht. The left-wing politician is polarizing with her attitude towards the Ukraine war. This began with the “Manifesto for Peace” and culminates in the “Rebellion for Peace”, the demonstration in Berlin where up to 10,000 participants are expected in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

But Wagenknecht has been polarizing with her attitude since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine. She repeatedly advocates negotiations with Vladimir Putin and openly criticizes arms deliveries to Kiev. She is also increasingly coming under criticism in her own party, but also from the traffic light coalition, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). But Wagenknecht does not seem to be rejected everywhere. Instead, the left-wing politician receives support and admiration from an unfamiliar quarter: from the right.

Controversial demo in Berlin: Höcke makes Wagenknecht AfD offer

This encouragement has now ended in an offer from the AfD. None other than the Thuringian AfD boss Björn Höcke spoke out. Accordingly, before the controversial demo in Berlin, the politician classified as right-wing by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution praised Wagenknecht for her commitment and her political stance. When it comes to peace policy, she is “in the right position” and Höcke herself is proud and happy about the call for a peace demonstration on Saturday in Berlin, which she organized against “a lot of resistance”.

Höcke said that out loud RND at a parallel event to a peace rally in Dresden on Friday. But that’s not all. In fact, Höcke even reached out a little further to Wagenknecht and tried to make a change of party palatable to her with an offer.

Controversial demo in Berlin: Höcke tries to persuade Wagenknecht to change parties to AfD

“You will never push through your ideas of peace policy with this party,” he declared one day before the controversial demo in Berlin. In addition, Höcke reached out to the left-wing politician Wagenknecht for a change of party to the AFD.

“Therefore, dear Ms. Wagenknecht, I propose a second step. I beg you, come to us,” said Höcke’s offer to Wagenknecht, fueling rumors of a new party being founded or a change from Wagenknecht. His party offers her every opportunity to enforce her policies. The Jewish Forum for Democracy and Against Anti-Semitism (JFDA) had published an excerpt of the politician’s speech on Twitter.

Controversial demo in Berlin: traffic light expressed sharp criticism – up to 10,000 participants expected

10,000 participants have been registered with the police for the protest at the Brandenburg Gate. The police are expecting demonstrators from different political camps – from the far right to the far left. The initiators received a lot of cross-party criticism for their appeal, mainly because of the lack of differentiation from radical currents.

Both Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economics Ministers Robert Habeck and Christian Lindner sharply criticized the “march for peace” in the run-up to the controversial demonstration. Habeck spoke of “misleading the population”, while Lindner said: “Anyone who does not support Ukraine is on the wrong side of history.” Words: “I do not share the conviction of this call”.