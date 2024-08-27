Home policy

Although she is not running in Thuringia, she is still omnipresent in the election campaign: Sahra Wagenknecht, co-chair of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW). © IMAGO/ari

Sahra Wagenknecht is launching a broadside against the traffic light coalition and especially the Greens in Thuringia. Is she trying to offer herself as a coalition partner to the CDU?

Home game for Sarah Wagenknecht: In Jena, her birthplace, the front woman of the party “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht” appeared on Monday evening (26 August). After kindergarten, Wagenknecht moved to her mother in East Berlin. Her election speech a few days before the Thuringia election is a reckoning with the traffic light coalition. The Greens are the main target of the BSW boss. AfD does not attack Wagenknecht directly even once.

Wagenknecht in Thuringia: “She is the only one you can still believe”

“Let me say a little something about federal politics,” asks Wagenknecht at the beginning of her speech. From the a little will be almost half an hour “It’s about retiring the unspeakable traffic light coalition,” Wagenknecht shouts, demanding new elections and getting louder and louder, as if she wanted to force the almost 500 listeners to react. But the applauding crowd doesn’t need that. Wagenknecht is sometimes celebrated like a saint in Jena. “She’s the only one you can still believe in,” says an older gentleman in short shorts IPPEN.MEDIA.

The theme of disappointment runs like a thread through the audience’s comments. “I used to vote for the SPD,” says a pensioner. “But they all disappointed me. The good people are all gone.” Her younger companion, a barefoot man in his mid-50s, criticizes the CDU: “In Saxony we have a black government, not a red one. What’s different? Nothing.”

Wagenknecht’s traffic light billing: Life “in a spaceship”

The people at the event want something new. And for them, that is Wagenknecht – not the traffic light coalition. In recent polls for the Thuringia election, the SPD, Greens and FDP received 12 percent. Together. The FDP and Greens are on the verge of being eliminated from the state parliament. Wagenknecht knows how to pick up on this mood: the traffic light coalition politicians live “in a spaceship” and have “lost touch with real life”.

Wagenknecht has identified “the Green Party” as her main opponent and repeatedly uses clichés in her speech. She attacks party leader Ricarda Lang, who should have resigned when asked by Markus Lanz she could not say what the average pension in Germany is. In Annalena Baerbock she sees “a foreign minister who travels around the world with her finger raised”. And Economics Minister Robert Habeck believes that everyone lives like his friends “in the hip big city bubble”. She also denounces “eco-activism à la Habeck” and says: “As world champions of morality, we must no longer buy the evil but unfortunately very cheap Russian gas.”

Wagenknecht’s Russia policy: “There must be peace negotiations”

To Russia issue, which has dominated the BSW for months Wagenknecht says: “Of course I think the war in Ukraine is bad.” But: “There must be peace negotiations.” And she continues: “It’s nonsense that you’re being called Putin’s voice because of that.” She is making an end to arms deliveries to war-torn Ukraine a condition of the coalition. Pure symbolic politics, say the Thuringian CDU. This cannot be decided from Erfurt. Wagenknecht is probably aware of this.

Around 20 demonstrators have gathered on site, carrying Ukrainian flags. They are shouting “The dictator must go” and “Thank you, Germany.” Individual shouts can be heard from Wagenknecht’s audience: “Go away.”

“Stop the war of annihilation in Ukraine” and “Stop Putin’s genocide” are written on signs held by pro-Ukrainian demonstrators in Jena. © Andreas Schmid

Wagenknecht’s rocket promise: “We will enforce it”

The biggest applause came when Wagenknecht promised not to station any long-range US missiles in Thuringia. “We expect a Thuringian government – and we will enforce this if we get involved – to reject this.” Germany and the USA announced the stationing on July 10 on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington. According to the plans, US medium-range weapons are to be stationed in Germany again from 2026 for the first time since the 1990s.

Wagenknecht’s “change of course” on asylum: “She is close to the AfD”

Wagenknecht is also clear on the subject of migration: In a conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA she calls for faster deportations: “We cannot continue to take in people every year, the majority of whom have no right to asylum at all – and yet remain in our country.”

On stage, she calls for a “change of course” and says: “The majority of the German population wants uncontrolled migration to be stopped.” Then follows the only, brief, digression on the AfD. “I’ve always been insulted: they’re close to the AfD.” In fact, Wagenknecht is closer to the right-wing populists here than to the currently ruling Left, her former party.

But one must “face the problems and not act as if nothing is there,” says Wagenknecht. Otherwise, others will benefit. “In the end, a force that is the only one to call this out will become stronger and stronger.” Wagenknecht may have meant the AfD here, but did not name the party, which the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Thuringia classifies as definitely right-wing extremist. The BSW has already announced, however, that it does not want to form a coalition with the AfD.

Thuringia election: BSW to participate in government – ​​with the CDU?

In Jena, Wagenknecht is sure to receive support even without clear criticism of the AfD. After the event, she takes selfies and receives flowers. In the last polls before the Thuringia election on Sunday (September 1), the BSW is at between 17 and 20 percent. This would put the party, which was founded less than a year ago, in third place behind the AfD (30) and the CDU (21-23 percent), and would enter the state parliament straight away in its first state election – and would probably play an important role there.

Although the CDU categorically rules out cooperation with the AfD and the Left, it is willing to talk to the BSW, as CDU top candidate Mario Voigt recently also said at IPPEN.MEDIA However, he did specify one condition: party leader Sahra Wagenknecht should keep a low profile. “What we are experiencing is that Sahra Wagenknecht keeps interfering, but the members have no say,” criticized Voigt.

However, Wagenknecht said after the event that she wanted to get involved personally. “I assume that Mr. Voigt will have to speak to me at some point, for example to clarify the question of foreign policy. But it is not about me pushing my way to the table and sitting in every round of negotiations.” But can the BSW even govern? Its top staff – with the exception of Eisenach’s former mayor Katja Wolf – has almost no experience. The second and third places on the list are the entrepreneur Steffen Schütz and the former MDR-Moderator Steffen Quasebarth. Wagenknecht is not running in Thuringia – and yet is omnipresent. (as)