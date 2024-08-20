Home policy

From: Jana Staebener

In polls for the state elections in the East, BSW and AfD are doing well. The party spectrum as we know it “is at an end,” says a political scientist.

The Alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (BSW) is heading for double-digit figures in the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia. Forsa surveys for star and RTL According to the report, the new party could reach 13 percent in Saxony and even 18 percent in Thuringia.

“We have the exciting situation that the party spectrum is being reorganised, first at the state level in the East and then at the federal level,” says political scientist Klaus Schroeder from the Free University of Berlin. BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA about the effect of Wagenknecht on the Saxony electionBrandenburg election and Thuringia election in September.

“It’s a bit reminiscent of Italy, where the Christian Democrats, who had ruled the country for decades, eventually disappeared,” says Schroeder. Completely new parties have emerged there, “Communists suddenly became socialists,” he says. “A lot will change here in Germany too. It will start in the East and then spill over.”

BSW Chairwoman Sahra Wagenknecht. © Hannes P Albert/dpa

Election in Saxony and Thuringia: “The classic party spectrum no longer exists”

A classic division into “left” and “right” is no longer possible. “The classic party spectrum no longer exists. That has definitely come to an end,” he says. This is currently evident in the fact that the party programs of the AfD and BSW were very similar in the elections in Saxony and Thuringia. The two formed a “cross-front” against the established parties, explains Schroeder.

The policies of the traffic light coalition play a “central role” here because they have “not fulfilled the expectations of the population”. The fact that the SPD in Brandenburg does not want to campaign with Olaf Scholz makes this clear.

State elections in Saxony and Thuringia: “The CDU will have nothing left”

According to current polls, the CDU would be the strongest force in Saxony with 33 percent, followed by the AfD with 30 percent and the BSW with 13 percent. In Thuringia they would be in second place with 21 percent, almost on a par with the BSW – but behind the AfD with 30 percent.

Internally, the CDU is rightly discussing whether to form an alliance with Wagenknecht in the state elections in the east, says Schroeder. “I suspect that the CDU will have no choice but to overcome its fears in the elections in the east and form a coalition with Sahra Wagenknecht’s coalition,” he says. There are hardly any other majorities in sight. The traffic light coalition has been “scrapped” – and the CDU has no mathematically feasible options apart from the AfD.