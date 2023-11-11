Home page politics

It is unclear who will lead the “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” in the future. Wagenknecht himself suggests Amira Mohamed Ali. She also has a clear idea of ​​possible coalition partners.

Berlin – The former left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht does not want to become chairwoman of her yet-to-be-founded party “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht”. The 54-year-old said this in the interview WDR produced ARD program “Confrontation: Markus Feldenkirchen meets Sahra Wagenknecht”. According to the politician, she does not have the ambition to “do everything in this party” – and is bringing another woman into discussion as a possible head of the “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht”.

Wagenknecht on party chairmanship of the “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht”: I don’t have the right to do everything

“I assume that someone else will be the party chairman because I don’t have the right to do and fix everything in this party now,” said Sahra Wagenknecht regarding the possible leadership of her own party. A possible preferred candidate: the former left-wing faction leader Amira Mohamed Ali. “She also has experience, including in the organizational area, where she is significantly better than me.”

Wagenknecht, along with nine other MPs, announced that they were leaving the Left party. The new “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht” is planning to found a party and thus also wants to assume government responsibility. “Yes, of course! “I would like to see a different policy in our country, one that doesn’t just sit out problems all the time,” replied Wagenknecht to a corresponding question on the show.

Possible coalition partners for the “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance”: Wagenknecht with a clear idea

Again Mirror writes, Wagenknecht underlined her claim to also want to assume government responsibility with the “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht”. “Yes, of course! “I want a different policy to be made in our country – one that doesn’t just sit out problems all the time,” she said on the show.

Wagenknecht also had a clear idea about the question of possible coalition partners. Accordingly, the SPD and Chancellor Olaf Scholz were not the first choice because the 54-year-old could not “imagine that we would come to a common denominator.” She rejected a coalition with today’s Greens. “It’s out of the question to form a coalition with them.”

Wagenknecht against abuse of social benefits for refugees: “don’t generalize”

Meanwhile, the new “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” is opposing negotiations about Ukraine joining the EU. “Ukraine is miles away from meeting the political and economic criteria of the European Union,” said Bundestag members Andrej Hunko and Alexander Ulrich. (fbu/with dpa)