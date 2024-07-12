Home page politics

Sahra Wagenknecht speaks about defense issues in a talk show. She is criticized by experts for her “different relationship to facts.”

Berlin – Germany and the USA announced on Wednesday (10 July) that the US Army wants to station long-range weapons in Germany again from 2026. According to the Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius (SPD) this is intended to close a “serious skills gap in Europe”. Criticism came from Sarah Wagenknecht: In Maybrit Illner’s talk show on ZDF on Thursday, the politician described the stationing of the weapons as a “security risk” and also commented on other defense issues. Other talk show guests accused Wagenknecht of basing her arguments on Russian sources.

Wagenknecht “miscalculates” and receives criticism: “Different relationship to facts than you”

The stationing of Tomahawk-type “attack missiles” is a security risk, criticized Sahra Wagenknecht on Maybrit Illner’s show. “I think it is absurd to think that we will gain more security in this world bristling with weapons if we deploy even more weapons,” said the politician, who founded the new party Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) at the beginning of this year. “The more we become a war party, the greater the danger that Russia will treat us at some point in the same way that a war party is treated.” Germany’s defense budget has grown by 250 percent in the past ten years and currently stands at 90 billion euros, said the politician. BSW-Founder continues.

But that is not correct. In reality, the defence budget at about 52 billion eurosthe rest is special funds “and that comes to 72 billion,” corrected the political scientist from the think tank Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik, Claudia Major. Only a part of this actually goes – as Wagenknecht claims – to armaments. A large part of the money covers other costs, such as personnel, the maintenance of barracks or training. Around According to NATO figures, Germany actually spends a third on armaments“I think that I have a different relationship to facts than you do,” the expert continues. “In all the topics we have had so far, there was one problem: that you were very creative with the facts.”

Major also accused Wagenknecht of “putting out false information, making claims that are often based on Russian sources” – that is, information from a country “that has no freedom of information or freedom of the press.” With her tactics, Wagenknecht is increasingly poisoning the public debate, as it is becoming increasingly unclear what is actually true, the expert continues to argue. From the point of view of military experts, given the tense geopolitical situation, more money should be spent on defense, not less: This is why there has recently been criticism of the traffic light coalition’s planned budget for 2025.

Ukraine praises “real-time fact-checking” to counteract “poisoning of the debate”

Claudia Major received praise from the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksij Makejew. “The invitations of Sahra Wagenknecht to the [öffentlich-rechtlichen Rundfunk] do not serve to balance opinions, but to relativize the truth – and thus the Russian genocidal war crimes,” the diplomat wrote on Thursday on the X platform. “It’s good that Claudia Major is counteracting the poisoning of the debate with this real-time fact check.”

Journalist Claus Kleber, also a guest in the round, emphasised: “Everyone is for peace and nobody is for war,” and accused Wagenknecht of spreading narratives that could be “easily repeated at the pub.” Wagenknecht has already had to put up with accusations of populism in the past. One characteristic of populism is to provide simple solutions to complex problems: “Populism deliberately shortens, dramatises and emotionalises complicated social questions and claims that the solution to these questions is actually very simple,” says the state centre. for political education.

With her comments on the stationing of US weapons in Germany, Wagenknecht is also serving the fears of the people here: As a survey for the broadcaster RTL and ntv According to a survey conducted by the German Federal Statistical Office, 47 percent of respondents fear that a military conflict between Russia and NATO will become more likely as a result of the decision to station US long-range weapons in Germany. Only 17 percent of respondents believe that security will increase as a result. Moscow had spoken of the announcement of the stationing of US weapons as a step towards a new “Cold War.” (bme)