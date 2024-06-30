Home page politics

Ekaterina Yalunina

Sahra Wagenknecht, party leader of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW). © Michael Bahlo/dpa

This week, a current picture of the mood of the electorate is once again emerging, based on the Insa “Sunday trend”.

Berlin – The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) has reached a new high in voter approval, according to a recent poll, while the Left continues to lose ground. In the weekly poll commissioned by Picture on Sunday According to the Insa survey conducted in 2017, the so-called “Sunday trend”, the young party was able to gain one point to nine percent compared to the previous week. This is the highest value measured for the BSW to date.

CDU/CSU and AfD unchanged, Left at record low

The CDU/CSU, which remains the strongest party with 30 percent, and the AfD, which again achieved 17 percent, remained unchanged. The SPD and the Greens also remained at their previous values ​​of 15 and 12 percent respectively. The FDP, on the other hand, gained one point and reached six percent. The Left continued its negative trend and fell to a new low of just two percent.

Political party Percentage points CDU/CSUt 30 SPD 15 GREEN 12 FDP 6 LEFT 2 AfD 17 BSW 9 Other 7

For the survey, the Insa Institute questioned 1,203 people between June 24 and 28 about who they would vote for if there were a federal election next Sunday. The maximum margin of error for the survey is +/- 2.9 percentage points.

INSA boss Hermann Binkert commented to the Picture on Sunday: “The stronger the BSW, the weaker the Left. 17 years after its founding, the Left Party is facing parliamentary demise.” (dpa/jek)