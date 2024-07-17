Home page politics

In the state elections in Brandenburg, the BSW could become the second strongest force: In a survey, the alliance achieved 17 percent.

Potsdam – According to a new survey, the Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) will become the second strongest force in the state elections in Brandenburg. In the results, the BSW with 17 percent is almost on a par with the SPD (19 percent) and CDU (18 percent).

For the survey published on Tuesday (16 July) by the opinion research institute Insa for the Picture A total of 1,000 eligible voters in Brandenburg were surveyed by telephone and online from July 8 to 15. The margin of error for the survey was +/- 3.1 percent, meaning that a lot could still happen before the state election. However, the BSW can already celebrate with such a survey result, while other parties have to fear for their position.

Comparison to the Brandenburg state election 2019: According to the survey, only CDU and AfD will win in 2024, in addition to BSW

Since the last survey in May, the BSW, which was still at 13 percent at the time, has gained a full four percentage points. The SPD and CDU each achieved 19 percent at the time, meaning the CDU lost slightly. The strongest force in the new survey was again the AfD with 24 percent (-1 percentage point), although the party had already lost several percentage points since the beginning of the year.

The Greens remained unchanged at seven percent, the Left at five percent. According to the current survey, the Free Voters (four percent) and the FDP (three percent) would not make it into the state parliament due to the five percent hurdle.

Compared to the last state election in 2019, if the election were to be held according to this distribution, the SPD (-7.2 percentage points) and Die Linke (-5.7 percentage points) would have lost the most. In addition to the BSW, the CDU and the AfD, however, all other parties would also lose compared to the previous election. In Thuringia and in Saxony, successes of the BSW to be expected, which has already overtaken some parties in polls. (lismah)