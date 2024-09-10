Home policy

From: Florian Naumann

Resistance is growing within the CDU against an alliance with the BSW. A party celebrity warns – and is surprised by the ARD program “Miosga”.

Bochum/Munich – For one hour ARD-Talker Caren Miosga on Sunday evening (8 September) Sarah Wagenknecht The reason was obvious: After the elections in Thuringia and Saxony, Wagenknecht’s BSW They will become the majority makers in both federal states – if the young party can reach an agreement with the CDU or even the AfD. CDU celebrity Thorsten Frei did not give a final rejection on the show. Party colleague Dennis Radtke was much clearer.

The presumed future head of the CDU workers’ wing (CDA) doubts that Wagenknecht is interested in solving the problems in Saxony and Thuringia – and he missed critical questions from “Caren Miosga” about the party finances of the BSW, as he IPPEN.MEDIA says. Their absence is “astonishing”.

BSW as coalition maker in Thuringia? Wagenknecht opponent Radtke warns of “dubious finances”

After election day, Radtke, along with other CDU politicians, quickly spoke out against a pact with Wagenknecht’s party. A group of 40 Christian Democrats called for an “incompatibility resolution” on the BSW. “The CDU is heading for an abyss if we allow ourselves to be used as a pawn by Sahra Wagenknecht,” said Radtke.

The BSW is “an association that has collected millions of dollars bypassing party funding and used them to finance election campaigns,” the European and social politician warns when asked. It is surprising “that an entire program is devoted to Ms. Wagenknecht without her even being asked about the dubious financing of her party.” Wagenknecht actually experienced the most delicate moment of the talk when Miosga accused the ex-leftist of not having personally visited any social institutions.

The background to Radtke’s accusation: There are some unusual circumstances surrounding donations to Wagenknecht’s BSW. According to official data of the Bundestag In 2024 alone, the entrepreneur Thomas Stanger donated more than five million euros in two tranches. An exceptionally large sum in Germany. 80,000 euros also came from the association “BSW – For Reason and Justice eV”. Where these originally came from is not publicly visible – unlike with normal party donations of over 50,000 euros. It therefore remains unclear who may be influencing the BSW’s policies.

Treasurer Ralph Suikat spoke in January of around 1.4 million collected for the association behind the party – given the only officially reported large transfer of 80,000 euros, it can be assumed that a large part of this is still with the BSW association. A spokeswoman for the party announced Corrective that in the first annual report of the party also the names of Club-major donors should be disclosed. But it will probably be some time before that happens. Speculations about connections to Russia can hardly be permanently dispelled in this way – before the state elections, Russia-friendly media had drummed up support for Wagenknecht.

“If Mrs Wagenknecht were concerned with solving the problems in Thuringia and Saxony …”

Radtke, however, sees little political basis for cooperation with the BSW in the two eastern federal states. “If Ms. Wagenknecht were concerned with solving the problems in Thuringia and Saxony, she would not constantly demand things that firstly have nothing to do with state politics and secondly are unacceptable for the CDU,” he explained.

This category includes, above all, Wagenknecht’s calls for the new Thuringian and Saxon state governments to take a stand against arms deliveries to Ukraine. Or at least, as was recently said, for “more diplomacy”. The political scientist Jürgen Falter had already spoken to IPPEN.MEDIA pointed out the responsibilities – foreign policy is a federal matter. “It is impossible to tell the federal government what to do and what not to do in coalition agreements at state level,” stressed the Mainz professor. (fn)