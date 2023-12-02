Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

The founding of Sahra Wagenknecht’s party is imminent. In advance, the ex-left-wing politician is calling for new elections for the Bundestag.

Berlin – Her party doesn’t officially exist yet – and yet Sahra Wagenknecht is already shaking up politics in the federal government. The ex Left-Politician calls for a quick federal election. She said that her planned party “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht” actually wanted to run for the first time in the European elections in June World on Sunday. “It would of course be better if the desolate traffic light no longer clings to power and we could re-elect the Bundestag as soon as possible,” said Wagenknecht.

Wagenknecht wants to re-elect the Bundestag “as soon as possible”.

Wagenknecht left it open whether she would run for the European elections herself. “My place is in the Bundestag,” said Wagenknecht. She once again emphasized that she wanted to change politics in Germany. “It is our first election that will determine what we can achieve in the future,” she said World on Sunday.

Wagenknecht calls for new elections and speaks of a “desolate” condition of the traffic lights. © Soeren Stache/dpa

The CSU recently campaigned for the federal election to be brought forward. CSU leader Markus Söder is calling for early elections to the Bundestag. He suggests June 9, 2024 as the date; the Bundestag will not normally be re-elected until autumn 2025. Söder said on Monday (November 27th) that he does not believe that the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) still has the strength to solve the country’s current problems the budget crisis and the dispute in the traffic light coalition.

Wagenknecht announces date for first party conference for Alliance Wagenknecht

The “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” will hold its first federal party conference in Berlin on January 27th. First he had Mirror reported about the appointment. The list for the 2024 European elections is to be drawn up at the party conference. It will be the first election in which the new political vehicle of the 54-year-old Bundestag member and former left-wing parliamentary group leader will compete.

It was said that the meeting in Berlin was not a founding party conference Editorial Network Germany (RND) from Wagenknecht’s office. The new party will be formally founded beforehand. Wagenknecht had announced that she did not want to become chairwoman of her own party and had brought her colleague Amira Mohamed Ali into play for the position.

Wagenknecht’s party can score points in surveys

In the most recent surveys, the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance is already recording success. There are apparently many sympathizers, especially in Brandenburg. A new state parliament will be elected there on September 22, 2024. According to an Insa survey, the big winner would be for them Picture the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance, which could reach eleven percent from a standing start.

Sahra Wagenknecht pursues the strategy of left-wing conservatism. In the World on Sunday-Interview, the ex-left-wing politician repeated calls for a stricter migration policy based on Denmark’s model. Asylum procedures need to be greatly accelerated, she said. “Those who are not entitled to asylum, and that is 90 percent, have no prospect of staying with us and are also not entitled to social benefits.” (bohy with dpa)