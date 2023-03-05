Dhe left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht has sharply attacked the leadership of her party. The criticism of a rally organized by Wagenknecht and publicist Alice Schwarzer against the delivery of arms to Ukraine testifies “to the sad decline of the former peace party,” Wagenknecht told the Tagesspiegel newspaper. The differences between her and the Left Board are “so great now that the idea of ​​​​how it should come together again overwhelms my imagination”.

Wagenknecht was sometimes heavily criticized inside and outside the Left Party for the “Manifesto for Peace” written with Schwarzer and the associated call for an anti-arms delivery demonstration. In the manifesto, the left-wing leadership missed a sufficient distancing from Russia and a demarcation from right-wing forces.

Wagenknecht sees “Decline of the peace party!

Wagenknecht told the Tagesspiegel: “The fact that the party executive of the left has not only not supported the largest peace rally in Germany for many years, but has also taken part in defaming it and preventing people from participating, testifies to the sad decline of the former peace party.”

The behavior of the party executive strengthened her impression that “at least the majority in this body no longer has anything to do with the founding consensus of the left,” said Wagenknecht.

Wagenknecht has been a member of the Bundestag for the Left Party since 2009 and was co-chairman of the parliamentary group for a number of years. In 2021 she was the top candidate for the Left Party in North Rhine-Westphalia and was again given a seat in the state parliament.

The demonstration against arms deliveries was “a prelude” to “giving a voice to half of the population who want more diplomacy instead of tank deliveries,” Wagenknecht said. “We will advise on further steps.”