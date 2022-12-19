The protest year 2022 was more the year of the farmers than of the unions. It was the tractors that flattened the country and with their anger dominated the media for months and put pressure on politicians. The wage demand from the FNV – still 3.3 percent plus 100 euros until the summer – did not attract much attention. Until inflation, propelled by high energy prices, continued to rise and people became increasingly worried about what they could do with their salary or benefits. FNV started the collective labor agreement season in September with an initial wage demand of 12 percent and is now above 14.3 percent. These demands are increasingly reinforced by demonstrations and strikes – albeit with varying results. “In any case, I am satisfied with the increase in militancy among employees,” says Zakaria Boufangacha, FNV vice-chairman and collective labor agreement coordinator. “People realize that they have to stand up for their own interests.”

Sixty percent more actions

Last year, the FNV, the largest trade union in the Netherlands, was involved in 332 collective labor agreements. These collective employment conditions are partly agreed at the level of an industry or government sector, such as the Dutch Railways, and partly they are agreements with individual companies, such as the furniture chain IKEA. In more than a quarter of the negotiations, the FNV eventually refused to come to the table and employers were told that action would follow. That is about 60 percent more than in other years, according to figures that the FNV announced on Monday. The number of actual strikes is still in line with previous years. At the NS, the strike led to a wage increase of 8.45 percent plus twice 1,000 euros, at the Bijenkorf no result has been achieved after about ten days of strike, at the Regional Transport in January the buses and trains will be in operation for three days. remain a draw. There, the wage demand is already 20 percent – ​​over a period of two years.

The unions are asking for higher wages because life for workers is getting more and more expensive. But will these higher wages not ensure that the prices charged by companies will also continue to rise? As a result, wages would have to rise further to compensate for the decline in purchasing power.

Zakaria Boufangacha



Cao coordinator Boufangacha knows the accusation. “But it is very easy to say that we ensure a wage-price spiral. The fact that inflation is now so high is due to increased energy costs, not wages”. De Nederlandsche Bank is also not very concerned about the wage increase: “The chance of a wage-price spiral [lijkt] small at the moment, also because profit margins of companies are generally good and wage increases do not necessarily have to lead to higher prices,” DNB wrote on its own website in November.

Isn’t it very easy for the trade union movement to demand extra salary? The labor market is tight, employers are doing everything they can to recruit or retain staff. They also see that the high costs of groceries, energy and childcare are starting to take their toll on their employees. “It is crucial for the health of our economy and society that people have sufficient purchasing power. Employers are aware of the financial pressure that many people are currently experiencing,” write the joint employers’ associations AWVN, MKB-Nederland and VNO-NCW in their employment conditions memorandum for 2023, presented last week. Nice words, says Boufangacha. “But in practice we see that employers often still have too little appreciation for their people.”

The wage demand with which the FNV appears at the table is rarely fully adopted in practice, says Boufangacha. That also applies now. Based on FNV’s own calculations, wages rose by an average of about four percent in the past year, although the difference between the beginning of the year and now is quite large. And the pointer stays up. In recently concluded collective labor agreements, it has already been agreed on average that employees will receive an additional 6.1 percent in 2023. These are unprecedented increases compared to previous years, but, says Boufangacha, these employees are still losing purchasing power due to inflation. “We really have to fight for every wage wave”.

Next year, the collective bargaining talks will probably be almost exclusively about salary, says the collective labor agreement coordinator. “As far as we are concerned, yes. In any case, there must be structural retention of purchasing power. At least, because we actually want there to be an improvement.” In the eyes of the FNV there is a simple solution for this: automatic price compensation. This means that the commitment for a collective labor agreement year is based on the inflation rate of October of the previous year. In this case, that would be 14.3. At the moment, inflation is very high, but that could turn out differently in another year, according to Boufangacha. “This also provides certainty for the employer, so that it is immediately clear what the wage costs will be.”

Isn’t the union shooting itself in the foot with such a wage demand? In Belgium, for example, they have never said goodbye to automatic price compensation and salaries will increase by more than ten percent as of 1 January. But companies there are already busy with reorganizations in order to limit the cost increase. “As a trade union, we were not created to destroy employment, of course. But it must be good quality jobs. And if it turns out that the increase in wages puts too much pressure on profit or employment, we will of course discuss this in a collective labor agreement.”