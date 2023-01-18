Wage messes | The introduction of Sarastia will cost Helsinki more than three million extra

The year 2022 looked bleak for Sarastia’s salary payment system. The result is an additional bill of millions, thousands of incorrect wages and a police investigation.

Sarastia-the implementation of the salary payment system in 2022 resulted in additional costs of 3–4 million euros for the city of Helsinki.

The city council’s first meeting of the spring season began with a situation review about Sarastia, which was held by the head of the office Sami Sarvilinna.

Sarvilinna told the councilors about the financial consequences of the salary payment problems that started in the spring, who in turn criticized Sarvilinna and the city for handling the situation that had been going on for almost a year.

Millions unexpected expenses of 10,000 euros consist of a few thousand euros in compensation for city employees, more than a million euros in late interest and fees, and 30,000 euros in penalty fees imposed by the Tax Administration.

The amount also includes EUR 1 million in consultant support and EUR 1.7 million used for payroll administration in Talpa.

Six million euros have been allocated from the 2023 budget for corrective measures for wage problems.

The city councilors were also interested in Sarastia’s compensation obligation.

According to Sarvilinna, it is not a priority at this stage, but at the moment, according to Sarvilinna, it is more important to cooperate with the company to fix the problems.

“I recognize the importance of the matter. We will follow up on the situation, and based on that, we will discuss the compensation obligation later. It won’t disappear anywhere,” Sarvilinna said.

City monitors system errors, Sarvilinna said. The city has made one complaint to Sarastia, and is prepared to make new complaints.

Horn Castle according to November, errors in salaries were still five percent. The city of Helsinki has approximately 40,000 employees.

There are a total of 6,400 payroll errors that occurred during 2022 and are still uncorrected.

The police is conducting a preliminary investigation into the salary payment problems. The city has been appealed to, among other things, the labor court.

Sarvilinna estimates that the “normal situation” will be reached in the fall of 2023.