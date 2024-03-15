Wage messes | Decision of the Market Court: The Sarastia acquisition of the welfare area violated the law

The Market Court stated that the welfare district of Vantaa and Kerava has acted against the law when acquiring payroll services from Sarastia in 2022.

The welfare area tells about it in its announcement.

Competition and Consumer Agency (KKV) took last year To the market right of the Sarastia acquisition of Vantaa and Kerava welfare area.

The purchase worth more than 9 million euros was made primarily as a related unit purchase, so it was not tendered.

The Hyvinvointialue owns 0.04 percent of Sarastia's share capital. However, according to KKV's assessment, Sarastia does not have so much control in the welfare area that Sarastia could be considered a related entity according to the Procurement Act.

Market law considered in its decision on Friday that the welfare area has acted contrary to the Procurement Act when purchasing payroll services from Sarastia in 2022, when preparations were made for the start of the welfare area's operations.

The Market Court recognized that there was an extreme rush to make the purchase, as the welfare area was starting its operations and it had the obligation to organize payroll services.

However, the contract valid for the time being has been deemed to exceed what was absolutely necessary.

Welfare area according to Sarastia was the only supplier that was able to offer payroll services and their implementation project in such a way that the welfare area had the conditions to handle the payroll of the personnel right from the beginning of last year.

However, the Market Court held that Sarastia Oy cannot be considered a related unit of the Vantaa and Kerava welfare area, and therefore the purchase made by the welfare area company cannot be excluded from the scope of the Procurement Act.

The Market Court ordered the support service contract acquired through Sarastia, which was the subject of the appeal, to expire after 12 months, as a result of the verdict.

According to the press release, the decision has no effect on the salary calculation of the Vantaa and Kerava welfare area, which will continue unchanged for the time being.

The welfare area is considering appealing the decision.

Sarastia is a company owned by municipalities, municipal companies and welfare regions that produces financial management and payroll services, business and software solutions, and procurement services.

The company has been in the public eye since the spring of the year, when the city of Helsinki switched to a new salary payment system.

The system delivered by Sarastia later showed clear flaws, and the city's salary payment is messed up badly: salaries have been paid too much, too little and sometimes not at all.

Correction 15.3. 4:30 p.m.: The city of Helsinki switched to the new salary payment system last year, not last year.