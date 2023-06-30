Personnel in higher professional education will receive a maximum of almost 14 percent. This is stated in a collective agreement between the Association of Universities of Applied Sciences and the education unions, which came out on Friday afternoon. The new collective labor agreement has a term of fifteen months.

In the new collective labor agreement, which runs from 1 April 2023 to 1 July 2024, it has been agreed that people in the lower salary scales will receive a higher percentage of pay rise. Depending on the scale in which an employee is placed, the employee will receive a wage increase of between 13.8 percent (lower scale) and 6.4 percent (scale 13 and higher).

In addition, the teacher scales have been increased by an extra increment, so that they are more in line with the salaries in the other education sectors. In addition, a one-off payment of 833 euros will follow in September 2023 for full-time employment. See also Classes in Crimean schools canceled due to reports of mining

The parties have also made agreements on a number of major themes, particularly in the area of ​​work pressure and vitality. A deal has also been concluded about working beyond the state pension age and expanding the ‘choice menu’.

Maurice Limmen, chairman of the Association of Universities of Applied Sciences: ,,The current inflation also affects our employees in higher vocational education. That is why we have gone to absolute lengths to agree on an average wage increase of 10 percent. With this agreement, we have also made a well-considered collection of substantive agreements that are in line with developments in our sector.”

For example, your own doctoral program (Professional Doctorate) will be given a place in the new collective labor agreement. This is a new vocational training in which candidates are trained to become highly qualified professionals on complex issues such as the energy transition or healthcare.

Still agree

The agreement in principle, which applies to nearly 60,000 people, will be presented to the members of the Association of Universities of Applied Sciences on 7 July. If they and the members of the unions agree with the result achieved, the collective labor agreement will formally enter into force.

Collective labor agreement negotiator Tanja Schrijver (FNV Education & Research): ,,It took a number of rounds of negotiations, but now there is an excellent result on the table. With a substantial wage increase, which is especially necessary for employees in the lower scales to help cover the sharply rising cost of living.”

On Thursday, the negotiators of universities in the Netherlands and the employee organizations already presented a collective bargaining agreement for the universities. A wage increase of 9 percent as of 1 August was agreed here, with a one-off payment of a maximum of 1,200 euros gross.

