I.n the meat industry’s collective bargaining dispute, the food-gourmet-restaurants union (NGG) threatened strikes, the consequences of which could also be felt by consumers. “The current situation can escalate to a strike very quickly,” said the deputy NGG chairman Freddy Adjan the newspapers of the editorial network Germany. “Even our colleagues from Poland and Romania are no longer willing to accept starvation wages,” assured the trade unionist.

If there is no agreement in the negotiations, longer strikes cannot be ruled out, Adkan warned. “Then there could also be empty meat counters in the supermarkets.”

Customers are willing to pay more

The first two rounds of collective bargaining were inconclusive, and the third round of negotiations is due to take place next Monday. According to the RND, employers have offered a minimum wage of ten euros per hour from July 1st. It is to be increased to twelve euros in four stages by July 1, 2024. The employee representatives reject this.

The NGG demands 12.50 euros per hour for all employees in the areas of slaughtering and processing as a starting point. After a short training period, it should be increased to 14 euros. Skilled workers should in any case receive 17 euros per hour. In addition, the NGG strives for agreements on working hours, working time accounts, bonuses and vacation for around 160,000 employees.

The Federal Government is to declare the collective agreements generally binding. This would mean that they would apply to all companies in the meat industry.

Adjan does not see the risk of higher prices for meat and sausage due to the tariff increase demanded. Personnel costs only made up ten percent of the company’s turnover, he said. In addition, the willingness of customers to accept rising meat prices has increased if the working conditions in the factories improve and animal welfare is taken into account.

In the “Neue Osnbarücker Zeitung” Adjan referred to a first warning strike in a smaller slaughterhouse in Bavaria. “We also have no problem bringing down larger slaughterhouses,” he added. “We want to put an end to starvation wages for bone jobs.” So far, however, employers have only submitted “unacceptable” offers.

Adjan described having the Federal Ministry of Labor declare the new collective agreement generally binding as the “only possibility of still employing temporary workers after April 1”. As of January 1, the use of work contracts in slaughterhouses was banned. A corresponding transition period until April 1st applies to temporary work.