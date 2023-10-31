Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/31/2023 – 12:49

The wage bill in circulation in the economy increased by R$14.010 billion in the period of one year, to a record level of R$292.952 billion, an increase of 5.0% in the quarter ending in September 2023 compared to the quarter ending in September 2022. The data are from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua) of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In comparison with the quarter ended in June, real income rose 2.7% in the quarter ended in September, R$7.710 billion more.

The average income of employed workers had a real increase of 1.7% compared to the quarter up to June, R$49 more, to R$2,982.

In relation to the quarter ending in September 2022, the real average income of all employed workers rose 4.2%, R$120 more.

Nominal income, that is, before discounting inflation in the period, grew 2.1% in the quarter ended in September compared to the quarter ended in June. In comparison with the quarter ending in September 2022, there was an increase of 9.0% in the average nominal income.

The increase in income is helped by the opening of formal jobs in the private sector, confirmed Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of Work and Income at IBGE.

“It has to do with the composition of the employed population,” said Adriana Beringuy, referring to the increase in formal jobs, which tend to pay higher incomes than informal occupations.