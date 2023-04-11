The judge ruled in October last year that Elbers was entitled to a severance payment after his departure from the airline. He was also entitled to deferred bonuses from the period before KLM received state aid due to the corona crisis.

KLM and Elbers asked the court for clarification about what the airline could and could not pay the former CEO. It had been agreed with the Dutch state that KLM could not pay any bonuses as long as the company was still using government support due to the corona crisis. The court ruled that the transition payment for Elbers is not prohibited on the basis of the conditions that the government set for the state aid for KLM.