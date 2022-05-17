The case that everyone now knows as “Wagatha Christie”, involving Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, is attracting the attention of the British tabloid press. And imagine when Wayne Rooney is sitting on the stand …

In England the case that everyone now knows as “Wagatha Christie”, involving Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, continues to cause a sensation. The wives of the two former England center forward are rivals in court, after Lady Rooney accused Lady Vardy of being behind the many confidential news about her and Wazza’s life that has been published in the newspapers. These allegations have resulted in a libel suit which, needless to say, is attracting the attention of the British tabloid press. And imagine when sitting on the witness stand is the best scorer ever of the Three Lions.

REQUEST – As reported by the DailyMail, it was Rooney’s turn to confront the questions of his wife’s lawyer and Lady Vardy’s. And from his testimony, it emerges that during Euro 2016 the question entered fully into the many problems that the English national team had. “The coach, Roy Hodgson, and his assistant Gary Neville asked me, as captain, to talk to Vardy about issues involving his wife. I think we all knew it was at least an embarrassing subject, so I decided to talk. with him to ask him to tell his wife to calm down with his media activity, which was causing problems and distractions. ” Something that Rooney, even for dressing room reasons, would never have wanted to do. See also Jon Rahm goes into US Masters as the man to beat this year

EMBARRASSMENT – But Wazza had no choice. “It was difficult for me to talk to Jamie about his wife, but I thought it was necessary, as the national team manager had asked me to. I obeyed the instructions in the interest of the team.” Too bad that in her testimony, Lady Vardy explained that Jamie has another idea about it: that conversation never existed. But Rooney has no intention of passing this line. “I say it here under oath, if he wants to hide this to support his wife, it’s none of my business. But I remember some details of that conversation, because it was a very embarrassing moment. We were in the relaxation room, I had a coffee and he is a Red Bull “. And knowing Jamie’s passion for energy drinks, at least on the veracity of this last detail … they should all agree!

