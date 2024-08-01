The General Authority for Pensions and Social Insurance announced the launch of the “Advanced System for Proactive Financial Planning” project, called “Wafra”, as part of the second round of transformational projects.

The project aims to raise the level of financial knowledge among the categories covered by pension laws, through implementing training programs, educational workshops, and awareness campaigns that focus on the principles of sound proactive financial planning, the culture of early savings and investment, and their impact on achieving financial and social stability for insured persons and their families after retirement.

Wafra aims to qualify and train 10,000 insured persons registered with the Authority, whether new or those with up to 20 years of service, in addition to eligible university students entering the labor market who are about to graduate, to raise awareness of financial planning by 70%, through implementing training and educational programs in investment and savings through a sustainable learning journey prepared and arranged by specialists in these fields, to enable citizens with the necessary cognitive tools to manage the economic aspect of their lives, and through campaigns that focus on educating them about the principles of sound proactive financial planning, and empowering them cognitively with the tools of early savings and investment.

The focus will be on ensuring that the targeted groups benefit through coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, employers in the public and private sectors, higher education institutions in the country, and the media to empower them and provide them with the knowledge and skills necessary for proactive financial planning, and encourage them to adopt the best financial practices, which will achieve economic and social stability for them and their families on a wider scale in the future when they reach the post-retirement stage.

The Wafra project was implemented in three phases, the first of which began in November 2023 with the preparation of financial planning programs according to the targeted educational and job categories. This was followed in January 2024 by the phase of adopting awareness programs in savings and investment, in coordination with the relevant authorities, until this July, when two programs were launched in proactive financial planning: savings and investment.

The project’s axes include raising awareness of the individual’s personal life cycle, desires and needs, integrating the knowledge generated from this into the financial decision-making process, defining the terms of financial products and services for their cognitive role in the financial planning process for the future, defining the terms of financial decision-making as a fundamental pillar in planning for the future, whether at the level of savings or investment, the terms of money management and employing the processes related to these terms in various economic and investment activities, debt management, facing financial difficulties and means of overcoming financial challenges, and the role of financial assistance and advice in correcting, improving and directing people towards the optimal procedures in managing and investing money.

The project also focuses on other axes, including introducing the laws of the General Authority for Pensions and Social Insurance, and the benefits and advantages it provides, which contributes to improving retirement options, raising awareness of available investment options and the wealth management process, and how they contribute to supporting people’s lives financially after retirement, and finally raising awareness of the requirements of life after retirement, understanding future needs, and the role of early financial planning in achieving these needs upon reaching the post-retirement stage.