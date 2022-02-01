When the high-ranking females began harassing and beating the little Log Cabinhis mother waffles He didn’t hesitate for a moment. She shoved her fledgling away and dove to take her place under the storm of blows. She remained motionless as they attacked her, as if she knew that with her own body she could satisfy the thirst for violence of the most powerful hyenas of the clan. And it is that life is not easy for the lowest ranking hyena, as it was then for waffles. But things were going to change. And a lot. Two years later, that docile and rather solitary hyena managed to carry out a coup d’état that placed it at the top of the hierarchy, to the surprise of all those who have studied them for decades in the Masai Mara (Kenya). From overnight, waffles She went from outcast to queen thanks to her alliances with other lowly hyenas.

“The story of waffles It is a powerful story”, summarizes the researcher Kay Holekamp, who has spent three decades studying the social hierarchies of this fascinating animal, so prejudiced by stereotypes and living in a strict matriarchy. The females dominate the ladder with the help of their relatives —mothers, daughters, granddaughters—, with a hereditary concept of power, in lineages that behave like royal houses. But the syrup revolution (so called because the offspring of waffles they name them after this sugary liquid) changed almost everything that was considered normal in the society of the Serena Norte clan.

When analyzed the stiffness of this system Based on nepotism, Holekamp and his colleague Eli Strauss of Michigan State University observed that “revolutionary coalitions” sometimes developed in which low-ranking hyenas challenged others a step above them, endangering their lives. But what happened in 2012 was exceptional: waffles forged alliances with the other hyenas on the bottom rung, like Eleanor, Peepers or his daughter Log Cabinand subdued the most powerful families.

The hyena ‘Waffles’ with one of her cubs, photographed in 2021. Michigan State University

The success of this revolution, Strauss explains, was the result of taking advantage of circumstances and forming successful alliances with their peers. The females nobles were immersed in power struggles, an instability that gave waffles the opportunity I needed. He “he He managed to improve his position in the hierarchy through alliances with relatives and non-relatives. He spent a lot of time associating and teaming up,” notes Strauss. waffles Y Log Cabin they went from being the last to being placed first and second in the hierarchy. your comrade Peepers He also rose, but died at the time of the coup, probably due to the violence unleashed by the insurrection.

But his coming to power is not the only revolutionary thing in the reign of waffles. Compared to normal alpha females, her command is much more sociable, less violent and dominant. And of course nothing classist: she maintained her friendship with the hyena that took her place at the bottom of the ranks, looking for her to nurse her cubs in the den where they grew up together, with worse conditions, contradicting all the literature about how high-ranking animals should behave. One of the students on the team wrote on the blog from the Holekamp research group: ”We love waffles because she is very benevolent and friendly with those of low rank. (…) she is unusually sweet, we think you remember I used to be one of them not too long ago.”

Hierarchies and revolutions

The history of these hyenas provides many clues as to why the animals that live in this type of society respect hierarchies, as is the case with old world monkeysEven if it hurts them tremendously. Low-ranking hyenas have poorer health because they feed poorly, since they are the last to eat, even if they have captured the piece. And, therefore, their young are less likely to survive, because they also suffer aggression in the den and move outside the clan’s territory. These difficulties lead them to spend more time alone, so they weave fewer alliances that can benefit them socially.

Meanwhile, high-ranking hyenas eat their fill, have larger families to support them, inherit the alliances that enthrone their mothers, and spend more time socializing. The system itself protects them at the top of the pyramid. “Although all low-ranking hyenas dream of achieving what they waffles achieved, unless they can recruit the necessary allies they will not be able to successfully change their position in the hierarchy,” Strauss clarifies. What these ethologists have observed is that when hyenas dare to try to improve their situation, they do so gradually: they forge an alliance and risk challenging another, somewhat better-placed hyena. And little by little they try to grow.

A group of hyenas from the ‘Waffles’ clan, in Kenya. Michigan State University

In their work, Holekamp and Strauss show that hyenas that repeatedly form coalitions with their main allies tend to improve their position in the hierarchy, so they conclude that “social alliances facilitate revolutionary social change”. That is, it is not a genetic process determined by innate qualities that lead them to the throne (like a deer with the best bones), but a process of behavioral inheritance that involves learning. “Revolutionary coalitions rarely happen,” says Holekamp. 78% of the hyenas studied for 27 years occupied the place in the hierarchy that corresponds to them due to the position of their lineage and only 14% have improved it by fighting for it.

Aggressive interactions between hyenas are usually highly ritualized and low intensity, for example, through postures without physical contact between individuals. “However,” warns the researcher, “fights between groups of allies can be incredibly intense and can cause serious injury leading to death.” The price for rebellion can be very expensive and it is normal for the powerful to start out with a great advantage: not because they are stronger, but because the social structure is on their side, it was designed for that.

holekamp explains it with a human metaphor: “Consider, for example, how easy it would be for a strong young man to overthrow Queen Elizabeth, who is now old and frail, but maintains her high status in British society because she has many allies.” Thanks to his research, it is now better understood why the case of waffles it’s so extraordinary. “This solves a puzzling problem about why low-ranking animals in hierarchical societies structured by seemingly arbitrary conventions, such as royalty, don’t simply usurp power from smaller, weaker groupmates,” says Holekamp.

the reign of waffles lasted from 2012 to 2019, when her granddaughter soup took the throne. How is life for him now, losing the scepter after leading a revolution? Do they treat her like a usurper? “She’s treated more like a former queen,” says Strauss. The biggest consequence of the coup she struck a decade ago is that those of her bloodline are still the highest ranking in the group. “If she had remained in her original position, all her daughters would have inherited her low status from her,” she adds, “and soup, the current matriarch, would be one of the lowest-ranking females.” She has been surpassed by her granddaughter and her great-granddaughters, but waffles and his lineage now benefit from the strict social hierarchy. “She may not be queen anymore, but she’s still in the royal family,” sums up Strauss.

