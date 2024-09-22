Wafaa Eid Abu Qadiri, a mathematics teacher at Al Ebdaa Model School in Dubai, said that a teacher who interacts with students in the classroom helps them discover their latent talents and creative abilities, works to develop and refine them, and satisfies the students’ psychological, social and cognitive needs, in addition to caring for talented and creative students and bringing them to the highest levels of creative thinking.

“Through creative teaching, many goals can be achieved, including making the student the focus of the educational process, developing students’ competencies in analysis and logical thinking, and encouraging creativity, as teaching and learning strategies provide students with broad and diverse educational horizons, and help them enrich their information and develop their skills. This cannot be achieved without the presence of a creative teacher who is able to care for his students and use alternative methods to address the problems they face,” Abu Qadiri said.

She stressed the importance of the teacher playing roles that contribute to improving his teaching practices to reflect positively on the knowledge his students acquire. Therefore, the teacher must be creative in his professional, cultural and scientific formation, and in possessing various educational competencies that enable him to perform his multiple roles, such as planning skills, performance integrity and evaluation methods.

She pointed out that during her educational career spanning more than 28 years, she was keen to diversify educational strategies to match students’ learning styles and help them demonstrate their various talents and abilities.

During her educational career, Abu Qadiri received dozens of awards and certificates of appreciation, including the Hamdan Bin Rashid Award for Distinguished Teacher, the Khalifa Educational Award for the Creative Teacher category, the Emirates Award for Best Teacher, and the Best Successful School Experiences Project Award.