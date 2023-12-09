At least 17 people have been killed and many more injured in Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) airstrikes on residential areas in the central Gaza Strip. The Palestinian News Agency reported this on December 9. WAFA with reference to local sources.

It is noted that the bombing was carried out on the homes of citizens in Deir el-Balah and the refugee camps of Nuseirat, Al Burij and Al Magazi.

According to the agency, Israeli aircraft struck a residential building in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killing at least four civilians and injuring dozens. WAFA added that a house in the Al Magazi refugee camp in the center of the Palestinian enclave was also hit. Three people died and dozens more were injured.

“Eyewitnesses reported that [израильская] Aviation bombed a residential building in the Al Burij camp, which led to the death of at least seven citizens and injured dozens, including children and women, as well as a number of citizens being trapped under the rubble,” the publication says.

In addition, the agency reported that the attack on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp also killed three people and injured others.

Earlier in the day, the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera, citing UN data, reported that as a result of the Israeli army’s military operations over the past 24 hours from Thursday to Friday, at least 310 Palestinians were killed. It was noted that the IDF fired at the Palestinian enclave from air, land and sea.

The day before, December 8, the Palestinian Hamas movement said that more than a hundred mosques and four Christian churches were destroyed as a result of Israeli attacks in Gaza. The Palestinian movement noted that the Israeli side carried out attacks on most historical monuments in the enclave.

On December 7, the Saudi TV channel Al Hadath, citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health, reported that the death toll since the start of the sharp escalation of tension in the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, exceeded 17 thousand in the enclave. More than 46 thousand residents of the enclave were injured.

Prior to this, on December 6, the Financial Times reported that the destruction in the Gaza Strip during seven weeks of IDF bombing was among the worst in history. According to a study by analysts, more than 60% of buildings in the north of the enclave were seriously damaged by the Israeli military. In some areas this figure reaches 70%. According to analysts, throughout the territory from 82.6 thousand to 105.3 thousand buildings turned into ruins.

On the same day, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip had become catastrophic. He stressed that 1.9 million of the enclave’s 2.2 million residents are being forced into “ever-shrinking and extremely overcrowded areas in southern Gaza in unsanitary and unhealthy conditions.”

On December 4, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israel continues to expand the scale of its operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He pointed out that the Israeli ground forces, together with the air force, completed a number of joint tasks.

The aggravation in the Middle East began on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.