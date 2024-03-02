Palestinian journalist Wael Al Dahdouhwho has become a recognized face of journalism covering the Israel-Palestine conflict at the cost of his safety and the loss of family and friends, has been award-winning with the International Journalism Award in Spain.

Al Dahdouh, the head of the office of Al Jazeera in Gaza City, has won the XVII Julio Anguita Parrado International Journalism Prizewhich is convened annually by the Andalusian Journalists' Union (SPA).

The renowned journalist has had to suffer firsthand the so-called “collateral damage” of civilians who remain in the middle of the fire in every war conflict, such as the one experienced in Palestine.

On October 25, 2023, Al Dahdouh learned, while broadcasting live, that his wife, a son, a daughter and his grandson just 18 months olds died during a bombing From Israel.

In December of last year, the journalist was injured in another Israeli attack that he hit a school in Khan Yunis where he and a colleague, Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, were reporting. His colleague died at the scene.

At the beginning of this 2024, on January 7, Dahdouh's eldest son, Hamza Dahdouhalso a journalist and cameraman for the Qatari television network, was with other journalists on a road between Khan Younis and Rafah, when He was killed by an Israeli drone.

A day before he died, Hamza had shared a message on the social network X (formerly Twitter) praising his father's perseverance: “You are patient, so don't despair.”

The last message of journalist Hamza Dahdouh addressed to his father one day before his death. Source: X.

From dreaming to being a doctor to practicing journalism

At 18 years old, Al Dahdouh's life, born and raised in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza, changed abruptly. be arrested by the Israeli army and spend 7 years in prisonstealing his dream of studying medicine with a scholarship he had obtained to move to Iraq.

Upon leaving prison he began to practice journalism. The renowned reporter, 53, has worked for several local media, such as the Al-Quds newspaper, the Voice of Palestine radio and the Sahar satellite channel.

In 2003 he joined regional broadcasters, working briefly for Al-Arabiya, before joining Al Jazeera. Since 2004 he has reported for this network and heads the Gaza office.

For his brave work covering the Israel-Palestine conflict, he has been awarded the award named after a Spanish journalist, Julio Anguita Parrado, who died in April 2003, during the Iraq war, when he and the German Christian Liebik, also deceased at the time, were hit by an Iraqi missile while accompanying a United States infantry division

