The Sakhir track, in Bahrain, hosted the rookie tests which, by tradition, conclude the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship season the day after the last race. On this occasion the official Ferrari drivers Lilou Wadoux And Robert Shwartzman, for the first time, they boarded the 499P which participated in the world championship calendar, thus having the opportunity to test the Prancing Horse’s Le Mans Hypercar on the track. At the end of the day, which also saw Alessandro Pier Guidi enter the cockpit, Ferrari obtained the best time with Shwartzman.

Wadoux ended his first season as an official for the Maranello company by putting himself to the test with 499P number 51, the car that triumphed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Pier Guidi-Calado-Giovinazzi during the season. A positive test for the 22-year-old Frenchwoman who this year entered motor racing history thanks to her success at the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps – in the LMGTE Am class of the World Endurance Championship, with the Ferrari 488 GTE shared with Alessio Rovera and Louis Perez-Companc – obtaining the first victory for a female driver in the era of the FIA ​​WEC, which was inaugurated in 2012.

“Today I fulfilled a dream, that of driving the 499P which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most important endurance race in the world, at the end of my first year as a Prancing Horse driver – said Wadoux – Last year, again in Bahrain, I had tried a Hypercar for the first time. This occasion, however, was truly special: I had fun putting myself to the test with this car. I enjoyed every single lap.”

An absolute first time with the Ferrari 499P also for Shwartzman, who this year made his debut in the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup with the 296 GT3 of AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors, ending the season with the victory in Barcelona together with Alessio Rovera and Nicklas Nielsen, and continued his career as a reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari in F1.

“I finally got to drive the Ferrari Hypercar, it was a really interesting day with which I am very satisfied both for the performance and for the speed with which I managed to adapt to this car – commented Shwartzman –. Having set the best time at the end of the day makes me happy.”

Both drivers completed a total of 30 laps: Wadoux she managed to stop the clock in 1’49”488While Shwartzman completed a lap in 1’48”559.