The Minister of the Interior, Eduardo Wad de Pedro, harshly criticized the governor of Chubut, Mariano Arcioni, after the attack on the truck that was transporting the presidential delegation to the town of Lago Puelo, after the fires.

The national official wrote via Twitter that President Alberto Fernández’s trip to the province “was made exclusively to solve the problems caused by the fires” and that the presence of the president was not foreseen.

“We knew that this would generate discomfort and anger, due to the large number of unsolvable problems that the province accumulates, “De Pedro tweeted.

In addition, he questioned him for not assuming “his responsibility in the acts of violence against the presidential entourage” and instead “attacking the mayor of Lago Puelo, who is working together with the President to assist the community.”

This Monday, the head of state referred to the events that occurred on Saturday, during a ceremony in Almirante Brown and pointed to “violent people who throw stones.”

“The violent throw stones, we throw works. The violent throw stones, we carry vaccines. The violent throw stones, we bring love and affection to the people. This is the only thing that should matter to us and nothing and no one should divert us from this path, “said the President.

Meanwhile, this Monday, five people were arrested accused of participating in the attack on the van in which the President was traveling.

Last Saturday, during a visit to tour the areas affected by devastating forest fires and make announcements, Alberto Fernández and his entourage were attacked with stones by an anti-mining group at the exit of the Cultural Center of that town. The same group later got involved with another from the UOCRA that had arrived from Esquel to support the president.

The protesters broke the glass on the rear window of the National Parks van that was transporting the delegation, which, in addition to the President and the first lady, was made up of Ministers Gabriel Katopodis, Jorge Ferraresi and Cabandié, and Secretaries Julio Vitobello and Juan Pablo Biondi , who received a stone in the hand. He was the only one injured.

Justice arrested 5 people for the attack on the truck where President Alberto Fernandez was traveling. Photo: Marcelo Martinez.

After the violent episode, the Casa Rosada blamed Governor Arcioni. While they ruled out the possibility of making changes in the presidential security that depends on Casa Militar, under the umbrella of the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

