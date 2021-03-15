The Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro It would absorb under its orbit the Justice portfolio, vacant since the announced resignation of Marcela Losardo, after the presidential attacks and the Kirchnerist hard wing against judges and prosecutors.

After almost a week of uncertainty for the replacement of Losardo, commercial partner and close collaborator of Alberto Fernández, the decision would have been to eliminate Justice as a ministry in itself and subordinate it to Interior, which is commanded by the camper De Pedro and is considered the body of political negotiation in the cabinet.

With the merger of ministries, also the decentralized organizations that until now orbit in Justice, would come to depend on the Interior, and more precisely on De Pedro. These are entities such as the INADI anti-discrimination institute, the indigenous INAI and the Anti-Corruption Office, among others.

The bid for Losardo’s successor would thus be solved in a Solomonic way. There would be no new figure to scrutinize in the Cabinet on what his origin is and who would answer in the official intern. And in the same way, it whitewashed the official intention of confrontation with what it calls “judicial corporation”, by subordinating the interlocutor of the courts to the more political portfolio.

News in development.

DS