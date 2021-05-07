After comings and goings, Interior Minister Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro reactivates the agreement due to the running of the elections. At 5 pm he meets with the heads of the block of Deputies and the president of the Chamber, Sergio Massa, at the Casa Rosada. After secret dialogues with the opposition, the Government is expected to accept the “lock clause” requested by Together for Change to ensure that no closer to the date there is no suspension of the STEP.

After the first round of meetings of De Pedro – which included the dissemination of a draft with the official proposal of the Government to carry the primaries from August 8 to September 12 and the general ones from October 24 to November 14 – Together for the Change agreed to accompany the proposal but requested one condition: the inclusion of an article that stipulates that once the text is approved, the law “may not be modified or repealed.”

“It is innocuous”, they recognized in the ruling party, but they did not advance. In fact, last week the Executive surprised by stating that it would not send its own project on the subject and that it was the function of Congress to advance with the texts already presented by legislators as a basis.

Among them was the official governors who were the first to ask for the one-time cancellation of the Primaries, an option that had the support of Sergio Massa, which aroused the worst suspicions of Together for Change.

In the middle, the allied deputy of the Frente de Todos, Pablo Ansaloni, and the official Marcelo Casaretto presented mirror projects to Pedro’s Wado draft, without the clause requested by the opposition. “Those are going to be treated,” they said.

But during the last week the Committee on Constitutional Affairs and General Legislation did not meet and the contacts between De Pedro and the main opposition interblock they followed hermetically and in a direct line.

Late on Thursday, the minister summoned the heads of all the blocks to a meeting in the Hall of Shields of the Interior portfolio. There will be face-to-face and virtual participants.

“They are going to accept the lock clause as we requested it. They they offered a wording that was very open to any interpretation “, assured sources of the opposition coalition.

They also expect De Pedro to announce that the Executive will send the project to bury mistrust.

The incognito by the elections began at the end of last year. The president had included the subject in extraordinary but it was not touched.

The governors were the first to press for a direct suspension of the PASO. But the official intern stopped them: in Kirchnerism and the Cámpora they did not want under any circumstances to cancel that intern. It had even been considered to put it together with the date of the general election, in a kind of slogan law that due to the massive rejection it had was discarded outright.

Since Máximo Kirchner used the pen to build lists when he became the president of Buenos Aires, perhaps he changed his mind. But he did not do it and also, he will only take office in December.

