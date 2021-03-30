In the middle of the second wave of coronavirus, the community circulation of new strains and the shortage of vaccines, the Minister of the Interior, Wado de Pedro, urged to “begin to suspend” scheduled flights and trips of graduates.

“The President, in his message, was very clear: let’s try to do not travel abroad. Today (for this Tuesday) 1,700 Argentines left; The President sent us so that the measures can be compared so that the health system can continue responding to the second wave“said the minister.

From the Ezeiza International Airport, Wado de Pedro spoke to the press together with the ministers Mario Meoni and Carla Vizzotti, holders of the portfolios of Transportation and Health, respectively.

“For that,” continued de Pedro. It is essential that we listen to the words of the President, maintain the policies of care and please avoid trips […]. We continue to have graduate trips … Planned vacation trips should start to suspend. That is one of the main calls to conscience. “

While new measures are being studied to reduce the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, the Government confirmed this Tuesday 10,154 new cases and another 125 deaths from coronavirus. The numbers reflected what was registered in the last 19 hours since during Monday – due to a problem in the system – 30 hours were counted.

Graduate trips, in the crosshairs

Last week, the Government of Alberto Fernández made official the total suspension of flights from Brazil, Chile and Mexico and set new restrictions to discourage travel abroad.

These destinations are classified by the Government as high proliferation of the virus and new strains and add to the restrictions imposed on flights of Ireland and the UK.

As a result of the controversy over the tests PCR trout detected in trips of graduates to Mexico that ended with several infections, were determined last Friday new requirements, certifications and protocols for their habilitation.

De Pedro’s words were in that sense.

“The activity carried out by tour operators, relative to the commercialization of international graduates’ trips, will require the presentation to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of a proposal of health protocol “.

.The measure includes “the controls required by the national health authority and that includes, with respect to the PCR tests, the test center certifications of the place of destination abroad, issued by the health authority of that country “, was stipulated in the official regulations.

The services were “suspended” until “the respective authorizations and validations are carried out, the corresponding health protocol is approved and the destinations are authorized for the operation of international passenger transport.”

