Fans of point and click adventures, look no further, because for less than ten euros (currently €9.48) you can get the bundles Wadjeteye Game Sixteen Years of Adventure! on Humble Bundle, which will give you access to titles such as Unawoved, Strangeland and the Blackwell series, all redeemable on Steam. Let’s see the complete list of games included in the bundle:

Unavowed – 95% positive reviews on Steam

Strangeland – 94% positive reviews on Steam

Primordia – 97% positive reviews on Steam

Shardlight – 90% positive reviews on Steam

Technobabylon – 95% positive reviews on Steam

Resonance – 89% positive reviews on Steam

The Blackwell Legacy – 89% positive reviews on Steam

Blackwell Unbound – 93% positive reviews on Steam

Blackwell Convergence – 95% positive reviews on Steam

Blackwell Deception – 95% positive reviews on Steam

Blackwell Epiphany – 97% positive reviews on Steam

Gemini Rue – 88% positive reviews on Steam

The Shivah – 82% positive reviews on Steam

In addition, the bundle yields a 33% discount coupon for The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow on Steam.

We have decided to leave the percentages of positive evaluations of individual titles received by reviews on Steam to emphasize its quality. We’re talking about the software house that has probably produced the best point and click adventures in recent years.

Page of the Wadjeteye Game Sixteen Years of Adventure!