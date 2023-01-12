Fans of point and click adventures, look no further, because for less than ten euros (currently €9.48) you can get the bundles Wadjeteye Game Sixteen Years of Adventure! on Humble Bundle, which will give you access to titles such as Unawoved, Strangeland and the Blackwell series, all redeemable on Steam. Let’s see the complete list of games included in the bundle:
- Unavowed – 95% positive reviews on Steam
- Strangeland – 94% positive reviews on Steam
- Primordia – 97% positive reviews on Steam
- Shardlight – 90% positive reviews on Steam
- Technobabylon – 95% positive reviews on Steam
- Resonance – 89% positive reviews on Steam
- The Blackwell Legacy – 89% positive reviews on Steam
- Blackwell Unbound – 93% positive reviews on Steam
- Blackwell Convergence – 95% positive reviews on Steam
- Blackwell Deception – 95% positive reviews on Steam
- Blackwell Epiphany – 97% positive reviews on Steam
- Gemini Rue – 88% positive reviews on Steam
- The Shivah – 82% positive reviews on Steam
In addition, the bundle yields a 33% discount coupon for The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow on Steam.
We have decided to leave the percentages of positive evaluations of individual titles received by reviews on Steam to emphasize its quality. We’re talking about the software house that has probably produced the best point and click adventures in recent years.
