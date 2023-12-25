The activities of the “Wadi Hub” area attract the interest of all visitors looking for a passion for adventure between the suspended paths, huge swings, and water skiing.

Wadi Hub offers several gaming experiences, where visitors can enjoy sliding at three different heights: six metres, eight metres, and 12 metres, and end up jumping into the water according to the highest safety standards.

The area provides various experiences for archery and ax throwing, and is the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates and the region. It is managed by experts responsible for training guests on safety and accuracy, as the ax weighs 680 grams. It also provides a children's scooter area with a designated path.

Famous restaurants opened their branches in Hatta during the “Shatana in Hatta” festival, and the food trucks include “Home Bakery,” “Saddle,” and the “GOAT” branch in “Hatta Wadi Hub,” which witnessed a remarkable turnout from visitors to the region since its launch on the first day of the year. The festival, in addition to a variety of popular foods and drinks.

Visitors can spend the night during the various housing options offered by the area, as Hatta provides its visitors with many housing options that are characterized by high privacy and different views of the mountains and between the lakes in the embrace of nature, such as caravans, villas with modern designs, farms and rest houses, and are located in “Hatta Wadi Hub” in particular. Various options for overnight accommodation, most notably “Sedr Trailers” and “Damani Lodges Cottages”, in addition to the presence of facilities that enable visitors to enjoy a barbecue experience in the wonderful nature of Hatta.