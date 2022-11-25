Yesterday, Ras Al Khaimah Police closed Wadi Ham Road, located in the south of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, to vehicular traffic temporarily, after it was affected by the recent rains in the region, while it will be completely closed next Monday.

She indicated that she had conducted a field visit to the road, and is intensively following up all the roads that were damaged by the rain, in order to submit the necessary reports to the concerned maintenance authorities, in order to ensure the safety of road users.

And she called on drivers to be careful of any roads that might be damaged by rain during this season, and to adhere to the instructions and road signs, in order to preserve their safety.

It stated that the road was closed based on the observations of drivers and residents of Wadi Ham area, who called for it to be closed after parts of it collapsed, plastic barriers were placed on both sides of it, and vehicles were diverted to a parallel road.

She explained that the deviation of any vehicle or truck from its path may lead to its fall into the valley and the death or injury of those inside, as a result of the danger of the road, and that the road becomes dangerous during the night, as a result of the low visibility and the passage of trucks, and that it will become more dangerous with the winter season and the rainfall during this season. season.

She pointed out that in the event of heavy rains, and the valley was flooded with large quantities of rain, it is expected that the rest of the road will collapse, and it may lead to damage to the parallel track as well, and the road will be completely out of service.

She stated that “the valley’s strong flow as a result of rain during this season may lead to erosion and damage to the outskirts of farms, and parts of them will fall into the valley. Therefore, contact was made with the competent authorities to fill the potholes and maintain the road, determine the path of the valley, and install solid concrete barriers on both sides of the valley, to reduce The road collapsed again due to heavy rains.

She explained that drivers should use alternative roads, because the road poses a threat to the safety of its users, and that the plastic barriers that were placed temporarily came to protect road users, and that concrete barriers and signs will be placed to warn drivers to close the road, and to be aware of its dangers.