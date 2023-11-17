The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has expressed concerns about the holding of the Friendship Games and warned foreign athletes who want to participate in them about the possibility of sanctions being applied against them, WADA President Witold Banka said on November 17, reports BNN.

“We would like to express our concerns in connection with their conduct; we have serious doubts from an anti-doping perspective. This possible event will be organized in a country that lacks compliance and we have no information about the anti-doping program during these competitions,” he was quoted as saying. TASS.

Banka recalled that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has been deprived of compliance status, so WADA fears for “the health of athletes and the integrity of the competition.”

“The possible participation in these competitions of those who are signatories of the WADA code may have certain consequences, because, as I have already said, the Friendship Games do not have an anti-doping policy and a proper program. So those who decide to participate may face consequences,” he warned at a press conference after a WADA Foundation board meeting in Montreal, Canada.

The Friendship Games are scheduled to take place from September 15 to 29, 2024 in Moscow and Yekaterinburg. The prize fund for the competition is planned to be 4.6 billion rubles.

At the same time, WADA Director General Olivier Niggli spoke on November 17 about Russia’s right to host the World Friendship Games. He noted that, according to the WADA code, such events cannot be held in states whose agencies are deprived of compliance status.

In addition, he named the time frame for consideration of RUSADA’s appeal to CAS. Niggli said that the appeal against WADA sanctions will be considered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 6-12 months.

On October 13, RUSADA General Director Veronika Loginova announced that the agency had sent a formal notice to the World Anti-Doping Agency of disagreement with the statement of non-compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code. She noted that the agency’s operational activities are carried out in strict accordance with international standards.

Earlier, on September 22, WADA stated that RUSADA still does not comply with the World Anti-Doping Code. The Russian anti-doping agency was given 21 days to agree or appeal these charges.