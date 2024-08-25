An unusual alarm clock

As per usual practice, the Formula 1 drivers may be subjected to doping test both during and away from competition, at any place and at any time and without prior notice, by the Federation and by authorised anti-doping organisations, such as national ones, or by WADA.

And it was precisely the International Anti-Doping Agency, namely the WADAto show up at the door of Max Verstappen’s motorhome in Zandvoort for a test, at 7am last Friday morning. This was revealed by Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko at The Telegraph.

Grumpy Max

From the story of the Dutch newspaper it is clear that Verstappen remained rather dissatisfied of being woken up much earlier than scheduled and taking over an hour to provide his urine test to the delegates. “Max was a little grumpy“, confirmed Marko, adding: “We shouldn’t make it bigger than it has been. People from these types of agencies often come so early because it’s easier to pee…”. The Austrian then concluded by explaining that Verstappen would have liked to sleep another two hours.