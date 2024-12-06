Once again, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) once again puts its focus on Spain, and as on previous occasions, it almost does not matter who is in charge of Spanish anti-doping management. In the same way that on previous occasions, Spanish laws, including the Constitution, had to adapt to the legal precepts imposed by WADA in its World Code, the same thing happens now.

WADA has placed CELAD (Spanish Commission State Agency for the Fight Against Doping in Sports) on the watch list for two non-compliances. Deadline until April 4, 2025 to correct them, under the threat of other possible consequences, according to Efe.

CELAD has this period of four months to update and comply with the WADA World Code, the world body responsible for anti-doping policies that has recently been highly questioned, especially since it gave credit to 23 Chinese swimmers who had tested positive. for trimetazidine, the substance for which skater Kamila Valieva was sanctioned, but not tennis player Iga Swiatek.

The AMA does not specifically specify in its statement what non-compliance is committed by CELAD, but refers to two sources. The first is “a review of the anti-doping program” of the Spanish organization “which identified some non-conformities criticism in controls«.









The second is “a review of a government decree rrecently adopted, which had not been provided to WADA for review before its entry into force and which was found not to be compatible with the Code.”

The World Anti-Doping Code is the body that governs sports policies in the fight against the use of prohibited substances. All recognized sports organizations are subject to it and the laws of each country must adapt. «After extensive consultation, CELAD has presented a plan to implement the required solutions within a period of four months (before April 4, 2025)”, adds the note.

By being included in the ‘watch list’, if CELAD does not correct its non-compliance within the established period, WADA will automatically send it a formal notification alleging “non-compliance and proposing consequences and conditions for restoration,” it adds.

CELAD has been directed since last October by the doctor Carlos Peralta, who was an Olympic swimmer at the 2016 Rio Games.

The last Royal Decree approved in Spain on doping matters corresponds to October 2023 and in it the regulations for the development of Organic Law 11/2021 on the fight against doping in sport were approved.