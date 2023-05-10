WADA says RUSADA does not comply with the World Anti-Doping Code

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has made a statement about the fulfillment by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) of the conditions for reinstatement. This is reported on website organizations.

WADA stated that RUSADA does not comply with the World Anti-Doping Code. It is noted that WADA cannot verify that the Russians comply with each of the conditions for reinstatement set out by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in 2020.

In December 2019, the WADA executive committee decided to take away the right to host the Olympic Games and World Championships from Russia, and deprive Russian athletes of the flag and anthem for a period of four years. The reason was the deprivation of RUSADA of the status of compliance.

In December 2020, CAS approved the imposition of sanctions for a period of two years. In November 2022, it became known about the decision of WADA to extend the suspension of RUSADA.