WADA CEO Niggli said that Valieva was sacrificed to protect others

The Director General of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Olivier Niggli, said that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was sacrificed to protect others. His words lead TASS.

Niggli believed that it was necessary to more carefully monitor coaches and doctors of minor athletes, and disqualify them for life for inducing doping. “The flavor of this case is that the choice was made to sacrifice the athlete rather than point to who doped her,” he added.

On March 13, Niggli spoke out about the involvement of coach Eteri Tutberidze in the discovery of doping in Valieva. Niggli said that there is no evidence of Tutberidze’s involvement in the situation.

On January 29, Valieva was disqualified for four years. The period of suspension is counted from the moment the sample was taken in which the prohibited trimetazidine was found – December 25, 2021.