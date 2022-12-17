The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which imposed sanctions against Russian athletes for two years, has announced its desire to extend the restrictions for another four years. Despite the fact that the restrictions expire on December 17, WADA admits that it is not possible to extend them.

The agency’s regulations currently do not contain provisions according to which it would be possible to increase the sentence, otherwise it would be contrary to the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“The CAS decision is clear and self-explanatory. The CAS sanctions will automatically expire on December 17th. There is nothing in the rules that would allow WADA to extend these consequences beyond this date. We remain disappointed that the CAS did not approve our proposed set of sanctions, which included a four-year suspension,” WADA said. Match TV.

At the same time, as far as the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is concerned, this is a completely separate process, the agency noted. RUSADA will not be reinstated on December 17 after the expiration of the two-year sanctions imposed by the CAS decision, writes “Sport-Express”.

“RUSADA still does not comply with the World Anti-Doping Code. On December 17, WADA management will initiate a comprehensive review to carefully assess whether RUSADA has complied with all the conditions for the restoration set out in the CAS decision,” the WADA press service said.

The CAS decision in 2020 prohibited Russian athletes from competing at the Olympic Games and World Championships under the national flag. Russia also lost the right to host major international competitions.

On November 19, Oleg Matytsin, Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation, said that Russia should continue cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency and protect the interests of Russian athletes. He also recalled that Russia has created one of the most effective anti-doping systems, which was recognized by the audit of the UNESCO convention. Therefore, such claims should be legal, the minister added.

A day earlier, the head of WADA, Vitold Banka, said that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency “does not inspire confidence” and also does not comply with the requirements of the global anti-doping code.