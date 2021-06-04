Picture: Manufacturer

Wacky

For a long time little happened, now it goes zack, zack! The next electric scooter is announced with the Piaggio One. This forms a sharp contrast to the classically chic Vespa Elettrica, also from Piaggio, not least in terms of price. While an Elettrica costs at least 6400 euros, the One, which will go on sale at the beginning of July, should be available for 2690 euros. Low seat height, flat entry, spacious footwell and a storage compartment under the seat are praised as advantages. LED light, keyless start system, two engine maps and a TFT screen are some of the other features. The One is to be offered as a 45 km / h small power scooter and a light power scooter that can reach 60 km / h. The lithium-ion battery can be removed for charging.