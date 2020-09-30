Google honors the bobble dog with a doodle. Some will shake their heads. But: A survey once identified the most unpopular decorations in the car. Result: It is even tastier to drive than with the bobble dog on the parcel shelf.

Second place: Not only popular with yes-men: the nodding dachshund drives around in numerous cars. 29 percent find it rather embarrassing

Google seems to have a weakness for bobbleheads – and honors the infamous car decoration with a doodle.

When a nodding dachshund sneaked along the autobahn at 80 km / h 30 years ago, the nodding four-legged friend was mostly sitting on the rear shelf of an Audi, according to the common cliché from back then. The dachshund has held up until today. Meanwhile, waving cats, plush toys and all kinds of lucky charms have been added to the vehicle interior as insignia of philistinism. An entire industry thrives on the auto accessories business.

The accessories have many fans, but many drivers also find them to be a reservoir for tastelessness. A representative survey by the market research institute Innofact on behalf of Autoscout24.dA few years ago, e came up with a list of the most terrible accessories in the car.

As expected, the bobble dog took offense: 29 percent voted it the most terrible accessory. But that wasn’t even the thing that Germans vilify most.

Bobbleheads and other bullets from the parcel shelf

Whether such accessories belong in the car is not just a matter of taste. Some of them represent a safety risk. If you sit on a wooden ball rest, you run the risk of slipping under the steering wheel in an accident, warns Christian Buric from ADAC. This can make head and neck injuries easier.

Drivers can also slip on the steering wheel covers and lose control of the vehicle more quickly. “Safety has to be at the forefront,” warns Buric. He advises against ball pads and lambskin covers.

There should be no solid objects on the parcel shelf. Because in a crash, the bobble dog can turn into a dangerous projectile. Expert Buric says: “Ultimately, it is optical gimmicks that do not serve security.”

This article was first published in a slightly modified version on April 11, 2013 by WELT.