Chivas de Guadalajara has not been able to find solidity in its goal since the departure of Rodolfo Cota. El Rebaño Sagrado has given confidence to elements like José Antonio Rodríguez, Raúl Gudiño and Miguel Jiménez, but none of the three have managed to establish themselves in the rojiblanca goal.
The ‘Wacho’ Jiménez has been criticized by a wide sector of the Guadalajara fans due to his inconsistency and his recent mistakes in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The goalkeeper was pointed out on time for a giant error in the duel against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.
Despite the rumors, the coach Veljko Paunovic gave him the confidence for the commitment against Pachuca and he started as a starter despite the questions. In an interview with the TUDN network, the “Wacho” spoke about it and told how he experienced this difficult moment.
“Yes it was hard (the experience), the truth. Because the last thing you want is to be wrong, you always want to give your best, give one hundred percent, but in the end you know that they are in a position that is like that… that There is success and error, where the error will be most noticeable and where you have to be mindful”
– Miguel Jimenez to TUDN
The Chivas de Guadalajara footballer mentioned that despite his serious mistake against the Gallos Blancos, he was supported by his teammates, as well as the coaching staff and the board of directors.
“This is my second tournament as a starter, in previous tournaments I did not have the opportunity to have more continuity. I feel supported, I feel confident and I want to give back with great performances, with titles, it is the biggest team in Mexico,” added the ‘Wacho’.
