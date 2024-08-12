by VALERIO BARRETTA

Waché praises Super Max

With the numbers he has under his belt, Max Verstappen has long been on the road to breaking every record in Formula 1. At just 27 years of age, the Dutchman boasts three world titles, is well ahead of the game to make it four, and already has 61 first places in Grand Prix: to date he is the third most victorious driver in absolute terms and the fourth in relative terms (only Juan Manuel Fangio, Alberto Ascari and Jim Clark have a higher percentage of successes).

Even Red Bull is often left speechless by Verstappen’s performances, according to Chris Horner and Helmut Marko. Indeed, according to technical director Pierre Watchthe three-time world champion is a legend of the sport for his riding qualities.

Waché’s words

“Why is it so special? Because It’s like all legends of every sport. Some people are capable of doing things that no one else can replicate. I don’t know how he does it, but that’s what he can do.“, these are the words to Crash.net.

“Max is like Roger Federer and Michael Jordan. This type of athlete is able to do things that no one else is able to do. His feedback is very interesting, because he manages the car at the limit, like no one else does.“.