Silly season

In view of the 2024 season, the traditional ‘silly season’ of Formula 1 seems to concern the technical area of ​​the various teams more than the drivers. While the seats, at least for what concerns the top teams, appear armored, the key engineers of the top teams in the Circus are courted far and wide by their direct rivals. The main protagonists of these weeks seem to be Ferraris and Red Bullsthe latter intended as a ‘family’, also including the little sister AlphaTauri.

Crossed destinies

It’s no mystery that the Maranello team intends to get their hands on top technicians. To take them away from rivals, of course, but above all to strengthen their departments and look to the future with optimism, convincing the whole environment – ​​riders in primis – that the road taken to return to winning is actually the right one. The name that has been around for the longest time is that of Pierre Waché, technical director of the team. The Prancing Horse wants him, but Helmut Marko had already repeatedly reiterated his unwillingness to deprive himself of Adrian Newey’s right arm.

Renewal in sight

The Mekies weapon

The red ds has already been announced by AlphaTauri as the next team principal, in a rather unusual move. But also unusual is the fact that Mekies is still operating on the wall alongside Frederic Vasseur. Ferrari’s intent, however, would be to use the former FIA man as a ‘hostage’, to be let go only in the event that Red Bull frees some engineers who would be interested in moving to Italy, at the court of Maranello. A real chess game with only one goal: to weaken the reigning champions in view of the 2024 season, in the hope of getting closer to the top.