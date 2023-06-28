Wurz: Red Bull and Verstappen the favorites in Austria

Formula 1 teams and drivers will only have to wait a few days before being able to take to the track on the circuit Red Bull Ring to dispute the Austrian Grand Prix. As can be guessed from the name of the Spielberg track, the event is synonymous with the home race for the team that is literally dominating the first part of this season, and which could impose its dominance at this event as well. To be particularly convinced of this is a former pilot of Austrian nationality such as Alexander Wurzwho considers the reigning champion team and Max Verstappen are still the favorites to win: “They have a car with good top speed, good downforce in slow corners and little drag on the straights – he explained to the newspaper Kronen Zeitung – and that’s what the Red Bull Ring needs. Of course, Verstappen has every chance of being the driver to beat at Spielberg.”.

The role of Ferrari

However, the fact remains that the first to question the prevalence of Red Bull over its opponents is Helmut Marko, Director of the homonymous team. According to the Austrian manager, in fact, the track would have characteristics more favorable to the potential of the Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, which here gave the Red its last success in F1 last season. A theory that does not convince Wurz himself: “With Ferrari it’s pretty hard to know what package they’re going to hit the track with“.

The impact of penalties

A dominion, that of Red Bull over the competition, which proved to be quite unexpected for the Technical Director of the Austrian team Pierre Waché: “It was bigger than we expected – He admitted – it’s a question of efficiency: on several tracks we are able to produce downforce without encountering strong aerodynamic resistance”. However. the first to question the continuation of Red Bull’s golden moment was Waché himself, basing himself on two main aspects: the study by the other teams of the bottom of the RB19 exposed after Perez’s accident in qualifying, and the limitation of the development of the RB19 in wind tunnela direct consequence of the penalty suffered by the team for exceeding the budget cap in 2021: “It’s not all easier because we’re leading the championship – insisted the French engineer – we are going to the limit. I think that the penalties they definitely could affect current development of the car and will also significantly affect the car of next year“.