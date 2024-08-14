Leader, but in trouble

Looking at the cold numbers in this summer break, talking about difficulties at Red Bull seems almost ironic: 7 victories out of 14 GPs contested, with 8 pole positions and with Verstappen leading with a more than ample +78 over Norris in the drivers’ standings and the team leading among the constructors with +42 over McLaren.

Undoubtedly though In recent weeks it seems increasingly clear that it is Max Verstappen’s talent that is keeping Red Bull afloat. However, the Dutch champion has not managed to win in 4 races (it hadn’t happened to him since 2020) and on the other side of the garage Perez is anything but helpful (just 28 points in the last 8 weekends).

The Waché Point

In a long interview given to the Germans of Car, Motor and Sport, the technical director Pierre Wache he paid tribute to Verstappen’s skill, while also describing the ‘cons’ of having a champion of this calibre in the team: “Many car deficiencies are hidden, it is true. This can sometimes lead to identifying a problem too late”. The French engineer then explained: “We don’t build a car based on the wishes of a single driver, but we always try to create the fastest possible. If we listened to them, probably both would feel comfortable, but they would also be slower.”