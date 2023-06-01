Market always open

For several weeks, inside the Formula 1 paddock, discussing the market. The protagonist is the Ferrari, whose now prolonged abstinence from the top step of the podium has recently increased the impatience of an environment that has been waiting for a world title for over three decades and still cannot find the key to giving life to a project that is actually successful and competitive. The rumors about Lewis Hamilton’s possible arrival in red have turned out for what they were – pure fantasy – but it is instead true that the redhead is concretely thinking about the entry of weight technicians into the Scuderia.

Engineers in the sights

Like many other direct competitors, the Maranello team first turned its eyes to the Red Bull engineering sector. The winner is always courted and – by Helmut Marko’s own admission – the presence of the budget cap does not allow the Milton Keynes team to be able to keep all its stars in the technical sector. Aston Martin itself, currently second force on the track, has built its own resurrection thanks also to one massive recruitment campaign conducted among the men who worked for the team directed by Christian Horner.

The focus is on Waché

Ferrari would have set its sights on Pierre Waché, technical director of the reigning world champion team. Marko himself, while admitting the Scuderia’s interest in one of the team’s leading men, has excluding the possible farewell of the French engineer: “It doesn’t work like that, we are not a bazaar“, commented the Austrian engineer on the hypothesis of an exchange that would also involve Laurent Mekies, current red sports director and next AlphaTauri team principal.

Transfer away

The main problem for Ferrari, however, is another: Waché seems to have no intention of leaving Red Bull for Maranello. Marko had anticipated it and the British journalist Joe Saward confirmed it. “I heard that Ferrari wants Pierre Waché, but he’s not interested”, Saward wrote in his blog. Different destiny instead for Rob Marshallwhich will be the McLaren’s new technical director. So Frederic Vasseur’s hunt for some new graft with a ‘heavy’ name will still have to go on.